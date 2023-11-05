Pelicans' CJ McCollum Diagnosed With Collapsed Lung; No Timeline for Return

Pelicans' CJ McCollum Diagnosed With Collapsed Lung; No Timeline for ReturnNovember 5, 2023
Joshua Gateley/Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is going to miss time after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung.
Per an official statement from the team, medical imaging taken on Sunday morning found a small pneumothorax in McCollum's right lung.
McCollum will undergo additional testing in the next 48 hours to determine next steps in the healing process.
