Pelicans' CJ McCollum Diagnosed With Collapsed Lung; No Timeline for Return

Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is going to miss time after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

Per an official statement from the team, medical imaging taken on Sunday morning found a small pneumothorax in McCollum's right lung.

McCollum will undergo additional testing in the next 48 hours to determine next steps in the healing process.

