Vikings' Cam Akers Out for Rest of 2023 NFL Season with Torn Achilles Injury

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings offense took yet another big blow Sunday as coach Kevin O'Connell revealed running back Cam Akers is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in the team's 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

O'Connell told reporters after the game that it was feared to be an Achilles injury. An MRI confirmed the news.

Akers, 24, suffered the injury in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and was immediately ruled out after having to be carted off the field. He had eight carries for 25 yards when he came off.

Minnesota had to lean more on Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler the rest of the afternoon.

This would be the second achilles injury of Akers' career, having torn the tendon ahead of the 2021 season and missing the majority of that campaign before making a return to action just five months later and helping the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title.

The Vikings have already had to deal with more than their share of achilles injuries this season. Star quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered the same injury in the team's Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Minnesota's offense was already operating without superstar wideout Justin Jefferson—who's currently on IR—and loss K.J. Osborn on Sunday after he entered concussion protocol.

It makes freshly-acquired signal caller Josh Dobbs' ability to lead the unit to a win, much less put 31 points on the board all the more impressive.