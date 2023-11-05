Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 11 AP Poll

2 of 2

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

Sugar Bowl (January 1): No .1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Washington

New Years' Six

Cotton Bowl (December 29): Alabama vs. Texas

Peach Bowl (December 30): Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Orange Bowl (December 30): Louisville vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oregon vs. Tulane

The easy playoff math features the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles and Washington Huskies as undefeated conference winners.

They would hypothetically be joined by the winner of the Ohio State Buckeyes-Michigan Wolverines clash in the two semifinals.

That scenario will become even more real after Week 11 if Michigan beats the Penn State Nittany Lions, who already lost to Ohio State. Penn State would still be in line for a NY6 berth with a loss because of who it fell to.

Georgia's home clash with the Ole Miss Rebels is the other massive game that will affect the playoff discussion on Saturday.

The Bulldogs survived a threat from the Missouri Tigers at home in Week 10. They will be expected to win at home over Lane Kiffin's side, who could join Penn State in the category of best two-loss teams contending for the NY6.

Florida State, Ohio State and Washington are all expected to win at home in Week 11 to keep their respective positions in the top five. All of those teams would benefit from a Michigan loss at Beaver Stadium. That would leave four undefeated power-conference teams in the top four.