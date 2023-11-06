8 NHL Players Whose Reputation Will Level Up Most with Stanley Cup

8 NHL Players Whose Reputation Will Level Up Most with Stanley CupNovember 6, 2023
Before 2022-23, Jack Eichel was best remembered as the player chosen second overall behind Connor McDavid in the 2015 NHL draft. While McDavid went on to fulfill expectations as the league's top player, Eichel spent most of his career laboring in the shadow of the Edmonton Oilers captain.
Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, Eichel was often the best player on a rudderless franchise stuck in a perpetual rebuild. During his six seasons with the Sabres, he put up solid numbers (including a career-best 82 points in 2018-19) despite injuries as well as frequent coaching and management changes
Traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021-22, Eichel reminded everyone that he was still a consequential star during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. He led all players in postseason scoring with 20 assists and 26 points, finishing second in voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy. Eichel also became a Stanley Cup champion before McDavid.
Playing a leading role in the Golden Knights' championship run raised Eichel's standing among the league's elite players. Several other NHL stars could also benefit by winning hockey's holy grail.
Some, like Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, are former high draft picks whose careers have been hampered by injuries. Others, like Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, have struggled to carry over their regular-season success into the playoffs.
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Chosen seventh overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 NHL draft, Quinn Hughes wasted little time establishing himself as their top defenseman. Between his full-time rookie season in 2019-20 and last season, he's third in total points among Canucks scorers with 238 in 278 games.
Hughes' production during that period also places him third in total points among NHL defensemen. He's among illustrious company with the Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (253 points), the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (246 points), the New York Rangers' Adam Fox (235 points) and Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman (234).
Those four blueliners are former winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy. The closest Hughes got to the Norris was a ninth-place finish among last season's voters. While ranked 10th among defensemen by NHL.com, Hughes was considered to be an "offensively gifted, defensively lacking" blueliner by The Athletic in their ranking of the top 125 skaters.
Sitting among this season's leading scorers, the ongoing improvement of the 24-year-old Hughes could garner him more respect among NHL observers. Leading his club into the playoffs and winning a Stanley Cup would lead to a rethinking of the Canucks captain as more than just a one-dimensional defenseman.
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Since 2012-13, the Arizona Coyotes only made the playoffs once thanks to the expanded one-time-only postseason format in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. Their ongoing difficulties in building a new arena in the Phoenix area have overshadowed the rise of their young players such as Clayton Keller.
A finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2017-18, Keller had some ups and downs with the rebuilding Coyotes. A broken leg cut short his potential breakout performance in 2021-22, leaving him with 63 points in 67 games. However, he followed that up with a career-best 86 points to tie Keith Tkachuk's franchise record for most points in a season.
Now 25, Keller is entering the prime of his playing career and has emerged as the Coyotes' franchise player. He's off to a good start to this season with nine points in his first 11 games. Nevertheless, he's become an offensive star that few fans outside of Arizona seem to notice.
Keller would garner a lot more attention as a scoring star if he leads the rebuilding Coyotes into the playoffs. Helping them win a Stanley Cup would ensure his reputation as a foundation player and an elite NHL star.
Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets
The No. 2 overall pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL draft, Patrik Laine showed superstar scoring potential during his first two seasons. With 36 goals in his rookie season followed by a 44-goal sophomore campaign, he was second overall during that period behind Washington's Alex Ovechkin with 80 total goals.
However, Laine's production has suffered since being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets early in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. Hampered by injuries, he was limited to 56 games in 2021-22 and 55 games last season.
During that period, Laine was still producing at nearly a point-per-game pace when healthy. He has improved his overall game since his high-scoring days in Winnipeg and has at times skated at center since late last season. Nevertheless, expectations have been lowered for the 25-year-old Laine, as his fashion sense has often overshadowed his on-ice performance.
An injury-free season would bolster Laine's visibility among the NHL's elite players. Helping the Blue Jackets win the Stanley Cup would elevate him to a new level as a reliable playoff performer.
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
A first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Dylan Larkin broke in with the Detroit Red Wings in 2015-16. He was joining a once-great franchise in decline as they made their last postseason appearance during that campaign. It was Larkin's only NHL playoff experience to date.
Since then, the Red Wings have been engaged in a lengthy roster-rebuilding process. Over that period, Larkin was often their best player. From 2017-18 to 2022-23, he was their leading scorer in every season except the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. During that period, the Wings captain led his club in total goals (139), assists (221) and points (360).
Given the Wings' rebuilding status, Larkin's performance has often been overlooked. This season, however, could see the 27-year-old center garner more recognition for his efforts. Paired with offseason acquisition Alex DeBrincat, Larkin sat among the NHL's top-10 scorers as of Nov. 4.
Larkin's reputation would get quite a boost if he could lead the Red Wings to their first postseason since 2016. His standing among the league's top centers would significantly rise if he can shepherd them to their first Stanley Cup since 2008.
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitch Marner has played a key role in the Toronto Maple Leafs' rise as a perennial playoff contender since 2016-17. Part of their "Core Four" forwards that includes Auston Matthews, William Nylander and captain John Tavares, the 6'0", 180-pound right wing has emerged as one of the best two-way players and playmakers in the league.
In his seven NHL seasons leading up to 2023-24, Marner sits fourth in total assists with 386 and 10th in total points with 554. His solid defensive game was recognized last season when he was named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.
However, Marner has had difficulty carrying over his strong regular-season play into the playoffs. While he had his best postseason performance last season with 14 points in 11 games, he was held scoreless in three of the Leafs' five games against the Florida Panthers as they were eliminated from the second round.
Marner isn't the only Leaf who has faced criticism over their postseason play, but he's drawn the most among their top forwards. A strong playoff performance culminating in a Stanley Cup championship for the Leafs would silence his critics once and for all.
Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
Following four solid seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets early in his career, Artemi Panarin signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the New York Rangers on Jul 1, 2019. He became a bright star on Broadway, with three 90-plus point performances over the past four seasons.
Panarin played a crucial role in the Rangers' emergence since 2021-22 as one of the top teams in the league with 110 and 107 points respectively over the past two seasons. Since joining the Blueshirts in 2019-20 up to last season, he's fourth in total points (341) among all NHL scorers during that period
However, Panarin's recent playoff performances didn't measure up to his regular-season play. He had 16 points in 20 games in the 2022 playoffs but was held scoreless in eight of them. The 32-year-old left winger managed just two points in seven games during the Rangers' opening-round elimination last spring by the New Jersey Devils.
Panarin has a solid reputation as an elite playmaker in the regular season. Winning the Stanley Cup with the Rangers would prove to the hockey world that he can elevate his game in the heat of NHL playoff competition.
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
The first player chosen in the first round (seventh overall) by the Winnipeg Jets following their relocation from Atlanta in 2011, Mark Scheifele has been their most consistent goal scorer. Since his first full rookie season in 2013-14 through last season, he's their leader in total goals with 271 and second in total points with 644.
Last season saw Scheifele tally a career-best (and team-leading) 42 goals in 81 games. That performance helped the 30-year-old center land a seven-year, $59.5 million contract extension.
Scheifele's postseason play, however, hasn't matched his regular-season performance. He has 19 goals and 32 points in 37 career playoff games but 14 of those goals and 20 of those points came in 17 games during the Jets' run to the 2018 Western Conference Final.
Now in his 30s, Scheifele faces the challenge of proving he can remain an impact scorer in the regular season while boosting his game in the playoffs. Leading the Jets to a Stanley Cup would make him a hero in Winnipeg as well as elevate his reputation into that of a scorer who came through in postseason play.
Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues
A first-round pick (20th overall) by the St. Louis Blues in 2017, Robert Thomas was carefully developed during his first three NHL seasons. He won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 but was a supporting player during that run.
The decline of Ryan O'Reilly's performance and his trade from the St. Louis Blues last season led to Thomas' elevation into their first-line center role. Following a disappointing 65-point follow-up to his career-best 77-point performance in 2021-22, the 24-year-old will try to bounce back this season.
A skillful playmaker with two-way ability, Thomas is second among the Blues in total assists (169) and third in points (229) between 2018-19 and 2022-23. His postseason stats, meanwhile, are less than stellar with just 18 points in 45 playoff contests.
Now a core player on the retooling Blues, Thomas is out to establish himself among the league's best first-line centers. Leading his club to a Stanley Cup would elevate him into that category as well as garner him a reputation as a reliable playoff leader.
Stats via NHL.com, salary info and line combinations via CapFriendly with additional info via Hockey Reference.