8 NHL Players Whose Reputation Will Level Up Most with Stanley Cup

Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before 2022-23, Jack Eichel was best remembered as the player chosen second overall behind Connor McDavid in the 2015 NHL draft. While McDavid went on to fulfill expectations as the league's top player, Eichel spent most of his career laboring in the shadow of the Edmonton Oilers captain.

Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, Eichel was often the best player on a rudderless franchise stuck in a perpetual rebuild. During his six seasons with the Sabres, he put up solid numbers (including a career-best 82 points in 2018-19) despite injuries as well as frequent coaching and management changes

Traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021-22, Eichel reminded everyone that he was still a consequential star during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. He led all players in postseason scoring with 20 assists and 26 points, finishing second in voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy. Eichel also became a Stanley Cup champion before McDavid.

Playing a leading role in the Golden Knights' championship run raised Eichel's standing among the league's elite players. Several other NHL stars could also benefit by winning hockey's holy grail.

Some, like Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, are former high draft picks whose careers have been hampered by injuries. Others, like Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, have struggled to carry over their regular-season success into the playoffs.