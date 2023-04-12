NHL Style Rankings: Best of the Best from The 2022-23 Regular Season

0 of 11

NHL awards are always a hot topic as we transition from the regular season to the playoffs. You've got your standards like the Hart Trophy for the player most valuable to his team, the Vezina for the best goalie, and the Jack Adams for the best coach.

But with the way the league is trending with increased skill and speed, some of us are starting to wonder if the powers that be should add some more trophies into the mix. How about something for the best offensive forward on top of the traditional Norris? Maybe we need a Hart runner-up until Connor McDavid retires.

My new award proposal? The Subban Trophy for best personal style, awarded at the end of each regular season to the player who looked hockey culture in the face and put the best top hat on it, wasn't afraid to take a risk or two and overall displayed the most consistently fresh pre-game 'fits.

But how do we begin to quantify that?

Oh, don't you worry. The Official Bleacher Report NHL Style Rankings has a system.

As we did last year for our inaugural Style Rankings season, we compiled every player to make the 2022-23 rankings, and we created a point system based on where they landed each week. Ten points were awarded to the No. 1-styled player and one to the 10th for every edition of the style power rankings.

As you'll see thanks to The Athletic's Shayna Goldman who provided her model, the data reflects a few different ways players arrived in the overall Top 10. Some consistently racked up mid-range rankings, while others' No. 1 hits were so good that the misses that kept them off the charts some weeks cleaned out in the wash.

In the end, it turned out getting to No. 2, or should we say the second round, was enough for one player to win it all for the first time. Could this be a playoff premonition?

We won't get ahead of ourselves, here. Let's just review the 10 best-dressed players of the 2022-23 NHL season.