CM Punk to Appear at MMA Supershow 6 Days Before WWE Survivor Series amid Rumors

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We don't know what CM Punk's plans are for the night of WWE Survivor Series on Nov. 25; we do know at least where he'll be a week before that.

Anthony Pettis announced on Instagram the former WWE and AEW star will appear at his APFC Milwaukee event on Nov. 19.

From the moment Punk's contract with AEW was terminated, fans pondered whether a reunion with WWE was on the cards despite his bitter divorce from the company in 2014. Nearly a decade has passed since then, and a number of legends who left WWE on bad terms have mended fences before.

With Survivor Series in Punk's hometown of Chicago, bringing him back on that show would be a massive moment.

However, Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Ross W. Berman IV of Wrestling Inc) reported on Oct. 11 that "it's 'no, for now'" in terms of WWE's interest. Meltzer added it was possible the promotion's position could evolve.

Punk seemed to have some fun with all of the speculation while working in a commentary role for Cage Fighting Fury Championship on Friday. A WWE logo was visible in the pocket of Cage Fury CEO Rob Haydak, and co-commentator John Morgan spoke about the "total nonstop action" from the night, a thinly veiled reference to the soon-to-be-rebranded Impact Wrestling.

Punk's status is bound to remain a topic of discussion as Survivor Series gets closer.