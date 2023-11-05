Deion Sanders: 'Trust the Process' Despite Shedeur, Travis Hunter, Colorado's Loss

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders asked for a level of patience following a 26-19 loss to No. 16 Oregon State, his team's fifth in its last six games.

Sanders specifically referenced his decision to elevate Pat Shurmur to co-offensive coordinator and remove Sean Lewis from play-calling duties.

"We're not going to demean Sean Lewis, we're not going to take that tone," he told reporters. "Sean is a good man, I think he is a good play-caller. We just needed change at the time. We needed to try something else at the time, and that's what we did. I don't look back on it. I don't second-guess myself whatsoever, because there's more to it than what you may know.

"Let's just trust the process."

While it's too early to draw conclusions about the change, the new Buffaloes offense looked a lot like the old Buffaloes offense. They gained 238 yards and had five points through three quarters, while quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked four times.

Poaching Lewis was a bit of a coup for Sanders and Colorado. The 37-year-old had guided Kent State to two bowl appearances and turned the Golden Flashes into one of the most dynamic, uptempo teams in the country.

It's not all that often a Group of Five coach on the rise is willing to jump to a lesser role like Lewis did, even though he moved to a Power Five school. That and the early success of Colorado's offense made Sanders' decision puzzling to say the least.