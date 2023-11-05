Mike Gundy Says Oklahoma State Winning Final Bedlam Over Oklahoma 'A Big Deal'

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As someone that's been associated with the Oklahoma State football program for nearly 40 years, Mike Gundy is better qualified than most to understand how momentous Saturday's victory was.

In what was the final Bedlam rivalry game between OSU and No. 10 Oklahoma, Gundy's squad came away with a 27-24 win at Boone Pickens Stadium in front of a raucous home crowd.

And while, the rivals from Norman may have dominated the majority of the rivalry, Gundy knows how significant it is that the unranked Cowboys were the ones to get the last laugh.

"It's a big deal. I mean, this is the last Bedlam," Gundy said via ESPN's Dave Wilson. "All the Oklahoma State people have put up with a lot of crap for 100 years. They've had their butt kicked a bunch. Now they're going to walk around and say we won the last game."

Saturday was the 33rd time that Gundy participated in an iteration of the rivalry, having done so as a player, assistant coach and as the top man. Unfortunately, it may be his last one as Oklahoma is priming for a move to the SEC next season along with Texas as part of a conference realignment.

And given their respective conference schedules moving forward, Gundy doesn't think it'd be wise for the two teams to keep it going for the time being.

Oklahoma has completely dominated the rivalry, winning 91 games to just 20 for the Cowboys. But the latter may have earned themselves eternal bragging rights should the game never be played again.

"I did tell the team ... that the one thing they should remember, these are special moments," Gundy said. "The one thing that they can take with them for the rest of their life is the thrill that they gave the fans. There's been a lot of years and a lot of history and a lot of tradition with Bedlam, and our crowd is more engaged with our team than any of the years I've been here. So what they did is they gave them a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Thinking of where Oklahoma State was just a few weeks ago, losing back-to-back games against South Alabama and Iowa State, respectively, it has undergone a complete turnaround.