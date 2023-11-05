Bills vs. Bengals: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

Bills vs. Bengals: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNFNovember 5, 2023
The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals will welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a great Sunday Night Football matchup to round out Sunday's NFL action.
After a 1-3 start to the season, the Bengals are back on track and have looked like the Super Bowl contenders they were expected to be at the beginning of the year. Joe Burrow and Co. looked as good as ever in a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. The performance gives them a three-game winning streak going into this primetime game.
The Bills, on the other hand, haven't been able to generate that kind of momentum. After a 3-1 start to the season, they have split their last four games to bring a 5-3 record into this game.
This is one of those games that could wind up playing a big role in the playoff picture. Both teams are sitting just outside the top five of our latest power rankings. It's also a game that's going to be a lot of fun for bettors who want to get in on the action.
Here's a look at the latest line, odds and a few prop bets to consider when putting in your bets.
Schedule, Odds and Prediction
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC/Peacock
Moneyline: Bengals -135 (wager $135 to win $100); Bills +114 (wager $100 to win $114)
Spread: Bengals -2.5
Over/Under: 50.5
Odds from DraftKings.
Game Preview and Prediction
The Bengals are getting a fairly standard line as a slight home favorite. The oddsmakers seem to be giving the Bills a lot of respect despite the fact that they've looked less than dominant over the last few weeks.
The central question in the matchup is whether the Bills offense can find a recipe for success against the Bengals.
If last season's playoffs were any indication, the answer is no.
The Bengals topped the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round last season. The Bills managed just one touchdown and trailed for nearly the entire game.
The Bengals offense has hit its stride, but the defense has also been successful over the last few weeks. They picked off Brock Purdy twice and limited the Niners' offense to 17 points last week.
One thing to watch for is what the Bills can do on the ground. The Bills are second in EPA per rush this season. James Cook has become a much larger part of what they do on offense and it has taken some pressure off Josh Allen.
That could spell trouble for the Bengals who gave up nearly five yards per carry against the Niners, including 57 yards from Purdy.
The Bengals are going to be a popular pick here, but there's a good chance that the Bills turn the tables and have their own breakthrough performance.
Prediction: Bills +2.5; Under
Props to Watch
Admittedly, this is a tough game to call. The Bengals are the favorite and have been playing better of late, but the Bills are capable of going off on any given week. So if picking one of the sides isn't for you, there are some interesting prop bets to get in on as well. Here's a look at a few from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Josh Allen Over 28.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
As noted in the preview, the Bills ground game is going to be key in this one. The Bills have been an effective rushing team while the Bengals have been mediocre at stopping the run all season. They've particularly struggled against mobile quarterbacks.
Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Purdy have all eclipsed this number against the Bengals. Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill, Josh Dobbs and Geno Smith are the quarterback who haven't. Allen is going to fall into the first camp.
Tee Higgins Over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-135)
Tee Higgins has been frustrating fantasy managers and bettors all season. This line might seem low for a receiver with Higgins' name recognition, but he's only crossed the threshold twice in six games this season.
However, that doesn't account for the fact that Joe Burrow was dealing with a calf injury and Higgins had a rib injury for much of the early part of the season. Last week, Burrow and Higgins showed those days could be behind them. Higgins had five catches for 69 yards, easily clearing this line.
Joe Mixon Under 62.5 Yards (-115)
On paper, the Bills run defense doesn't look that great. They are giving up 4.8 yards per carry to opposing running backs for the season. That number is heavily skewed by some huge performances earlier in the year, though. Last week Rachaad White led the Bucs in rushing with 39 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with 34 the week before.
Mixon isn't nearly as explosive as De'Von Achane or Travis Etienne. Those are the backs who are responsible for the Bills overinflated rushing defense numbers.
