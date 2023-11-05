Bills vs. Bengals: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

3 of 3

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Admittedly, this is a tough game to call. The Bengals are the favorite and have been playing better of late, but the Bills are capable of going off on any given week. So if picking one of the sides isn't for you, there are some interesting prop bets to get in on as well. Here's a look at a few from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen Over 28.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

As noted in the preview, the Bills ground game is going to be key in this one. The Bills have been an effective rushing team while the Bengals have been mediocre at stopping the run all season. They've particularly struggled against mobile quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Purdy have all eclipsed this number against the Bengals. Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill, Josh Dobbs and Geno Smith are the quarterback who haven't. Allen is going to fall into the first camp.

Tee Higgins Over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-135)

Tee Higgins has been frustrating fantasy managers and bettors all season. This line might seem low for a receiver with Higgins' name recognition, but he's only crossed the threshold twice in six games this season.

However, that doesn't account for the fact that Joe Burrow was dealing with a calf injury and Higgins had a rib injury for much of the early part of the season. Last week, Burrow and Higgins showed those days could be behind them. Higgins had five catches for 69 yards, easily clearing this line.

Joe Mixon Under 62.5 Yards (-115)

On paper, the Bills run defense doesn't look that great. They are giving up 4.8 yards per carry to opposing running backs for the season. That number is heavily skewed by some huge performances earlier in the year, though. Last week Rachaad White led the Bucs in rushing with 39 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson led the way with 34 the week before.

Mixon isn't nearly as explosive as De'Von Achane or Travis Etienne. Those are the backs who are responsible for the Bills overinflated rushing defense numbers.

