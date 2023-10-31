2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 9?October 31, 2023
Week 8 was weird before it ever started—all 32 teams were in action. No byes. No off weeks.
And zaniness galore.
It wasn't all off-the-wall. The Washington Commanders gave the Philadelphia Eagles all they could handle, but Philly survived. The Dallas Cowboys scored another defensive touchdown in thumping the Los Angeles Rams. And the Miami Dolphins did what they have done all season—beat bad teams with a two-touchdown win over the New England Patriots.
But there were head-scratchers galore. A San Francisco 49ers team that beat the Cowboys 42-10 earlier this season was beaten soundly at home for their third straight loss. The Kansas City Chiefs failed to score 10 points in a lopsided loss to the Denver Broncos. And the Minnesota Vikings won the battle but lost the war, getting back to .500 but losing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending injury in the process.
It was the wildest week of the season to date—and it did a number on the league's pecking order. As they do every week, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have gathered to sort through everything that happened and slot the NFL's teams from worst to first.
No. 1 stayed the same for the first time in a month. But there's a new No. 32—because the Carolina Panthers finally won a game.
32. Arizona Cardinals (1-7)
Last Week: 31
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Baltimore 31-24
Frankly, the last thing fans of the Arizona Cardinals want to do right now is talk about Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was just more of what the team has done all year. Turnovers and miscues on offense. Blown assignments and poor plays on defense.
However, there could be at least some good news on the horizon—quarterback Kyler Murray has been activated off the PUP list, and while he won't make his 2023 debut against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, there's a chance he'll return in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.
"Ball jumps off of his hand, he's explosive getting out of the pocket, he's accurate," head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Murray while speaking to reporters earlier this week. "Got good command of the offense right now, and he threads the needle pretty well on some certain throws."
The 2023 season is a wash for the Cardinals and has been for some time. At this point, the best thing for Arizona would likely be just enough action for Murray to knock the rust off—and more losses that guarantee as high a draft pick as possible.
But given the Cardinals' luck (or lack thereof) in 2023, Murray will lead the Redbirds to some late wins that do no more than cost Arizona draft slots.
31. Carolina Panthers (1-6)
Last Week: 32
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Houston 15-13
With the first two picks in the 2023 NFL draft doing battle Sunday in Charlotte, it's only natural that Carolina's Bryce Young and Houston's C.J. Stroud would be compared. And over the first seven weeks of the 2023 campaign, by most objective measures Stroud has been the better player.
However, while speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's game, Panthers head coach Frank Reich reiterated that Carolina got the player it wanted with the first overall pick.
"Yeah, we got the guy that we wanted to get," Reich told the media, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. "Couldn't be happier about that, in every way. I'd say this: I am happy for C.J. He's had six good games, and I have no doubt he will have many more good games. But I know this: When it comes to evaluating quarterbacks or any other position, it's years, not weeks."
Apparently, Reich's quarterback heard what he said, because for one week at least, Young out-dueled Stroud. It wasn't the most exciting of games, but Young threw for 95 more yards than Stroud and posted a passer rating more than 20 points higher.
Most importantly, after Eddy Pineiro put through his third field goal of the afternoon as time expired. The Panthers earned their first win of the season.
Carolina is winless no more.
30. Chicago Bears (2-6)
Last Week: 30
Week 8 Result: Lost at Los Angeles Chargers 30-13
Well, the Tyson Bagent era was fun.
Frankly, no one should be surprised that the first undrafted Division II quarterback in NFL history to start a game as a rookie struggled in start No. 2. Beating the hapless Las Vegas Raiders is one thing. Knocking off a Chargers team that made the postseason last year is quite another.
Bagent wasn't necessarily terrible—he completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 232 yards. But Bagent also tossed a pair of ugly interceptions, and he admitted to reporters that he forced a few throws in his second start.
"I feel like there were a lot of plays where I'm getting through my reads and making correct throws, and then I think there are a couple where … I did maybe force the issue a bit, so got to do a better job of that going forward," Bagent said.
There's been no definitive timetable offered on when injured starter Justin Fields might return, and there are pundits in Chicago who are convinced the Bears don't want him back anyway.
In fact, there has been chatter that a Bears team barreling toward multiple high picks in 2023 might even go so far as to trade Fields this week, punting on 2023 to add that much more draft capital.
Heck, trade him to Minnesota and just crack the NFL in two.
29. New York Giants (2-6)
Last Week: 25
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. New York Jets 13-10 (OT)
Just when beleaguered fans of the New York Giants thought things couldn't get worse.
Already short starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants also lost backup Tyrod Taylor to a rib injury Sunday. And when third-string quarterback Tommy "Not Related to Danny" DeVito entered the game, the Giants' passing game left.
DeVito attempted just seven passes. Completed just two—for minus-one yard. As a team, the Giants had minus-nine yards through the air. That's the lowest total in franchise history and the fewest in the NFL overall in over 20 years.
While addressing the media after the game, head coach Brian Daboll said he really didn't feel like the team had much of a choice.
"We ran it almost every play," Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "Weather. Control the game. Thought our defense was going to play well. It was going to be a close game. [Running back] Saquon [Barkley] had some good runs, had some opportunities. Trying to win the game in a bit of an old-school way."
Moton doesn't see much winning the rest of the way.
"The Giants can forget about a return to the postseason and start their preparation for the future," Moton wrote. "According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Daniel Jones is 'in line' to return from a neck injury in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's thrown for just two touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
"If Jones doesn't suit up, the Giants may have to start third-string signal-caller Tommy DeVito because Tyrod Taylor has a rib injury and just returned to the team facility from the hospital on Monday. At 2-6, the battered and bruised Giants will likely continue to sink to the bottom of the standings in a year of significant regression following a playoff berth. They're likely in full evaluation mode for 2024."
28. New England Patriots (2-6)
Last Week: 28
Week 8 Result: Lost at Miami 31-17
The Mac Jones "era" in New England may be on its last legs.
Jones put in another, um, yeah effort in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins—19 completions in 28 attempts for just 161 yards, two scores and an absolute killer of an interception.
While addressing the media after the game, Jones offered up many of the same platitudes that have followed other New England losses in 2023. The team needs to play better. He needs to play better. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
"I always talked about [how] every week is different and the game plan changes, and like I said, we just need a little bit more production from me and from everybody," Jones said. "It starts with the quarterback, and I can be cleaner on my reads and all that stuff. You've got to be really sharp against a team with a really good offense."
However, when asked whether Jones would start in Week 9 for the 2-6 Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick did not offer a ringing endorsement.
"We all need to play better," Belichick said. "We all just need to coach and play better."
A change to Bailey Zappe isn't going to fix these Patriots. The offense lacks firepower, even more so now that wideout Kendrick Bourne is lost for the year with an ACL tear. The defense isn't what it used to be.
And the Jones era may not be the only one winding down in Beantown.
27. Green Bay Packers (2-5)
Last Week: 26
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Minnesota 24-10
In the leadup to Sunday's meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, Packers legend Donald Driver expressed confidence that despite his struggles so far this season, quarterback Jordan Love could still be the future under center for Green Bay.
"Jordan Love is starting over—that's fresh," Driver told Fox News Digital. "All those guys are young…there's no veteran guy in that locker room to lead that charge, and Jordan is young, as well. This is a young team but a team that can grow. I think Jordan Love is the future. It's gonna take some time for him to get his feet behind him, and I think at the end of the day, he's gonna be good."
But after another listless loss, folks in Titletown are running out of love for Love.
At first glance, the Green Bay quarterback's stats aren't terrible—229 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. But Love's passer rating was south of 75, and the Packers didn't notch a first down over the first 25-plus minutes of the game. The Packers have dropped four straight, been outscored 73-9 in the first half of their past five games and haven't scored a touchdown before intermission in any of them.
For a franchise that just enjoyed 20 years of elite quarterback play, it's quite a jarring switch.
And the Cheeseheads are growing increasingly more frustrated by the week.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (3-5)
Last Week: 24
Week 7 Result: Lost at Detroit 26-14
In a season filled with lows, the Las Vegas Raiders hit a new nadir Monday night.
Make no mistake, this was not a 12-point loss. The Raiders were destroyed. The offense put together one good drive. The defense couldn't stop the Lions even a little. Las Vegas was outgained by a ridiculous 329 yards.
The Raiders are terrible. And as Moton wrote, it appears they know it.
"According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, head coach Josh McDaniels opened the floor for players to voice their frustrations in a team meeting," he said. "Typically, NFL teams that hold in-season meetings to address problems that have bubbled to the surface either get on the right track or further implode in a disappointing year. "Perhaps McDaniels called for a well-timed get-together following an embarrassing 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears (2-6).
"Nonetheless, Las Vegas has several issues, including its 29th-ranked scoring offense, bottom-third scoring defense and underwhelming production from its 2023 draft class," Moton continued. "McDaniels likely feels the temperature of his head-coaching seat rise as the Raiders' struggles linger into November. If so, he may be in survival mode to keep his job for the remainder of the season."
If the options were "get on the right track" or "implode", it appears the Raiders picked that second one.
25. Washington Commanders (3-5)
Last Week: 23
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Philadelphia 38-31
It could be a very interesting week in the nation's capital.
After falling to the Eagles for their fifth loss in six games, rumors are flying that the Washington Commanders could be big sellers at the trade deadline. Per ESPN's John Keim, a source said that a "fire sale" isn't expected. But defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, safety Kamren Curl and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have all been mentioned as players who could be sent packing.
After the game, head coach Ron Rivera wouldn't answer questions about personnel. But a few days ago, he sounded like someone who expected that some changes could be coming.
"People are reaching out, but for the most part, nothing really matters until it gets serious. We're just going to wait things out," Rivera said. "All this is speculation, nobody knows what's really happening on the outside."
Frankly, those changes could include a new head coach as well given the new ownership group in town.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin made it clear he didn't want to see the team split up.
"You try not to let it be our focus," McLaurin said. "We're just focused on playing football for each other. We're all human; we're a close group of guys, so to see anyone leave this team would be tough. It's part of the business of football. Whoever is here next week we're going to find a way to see how we can come back better to beat New England."
But as the losses pile up, the odds that at least some players get dealt just continue to grow.
24. Denver Broncos (3-5)
Last Week: 29
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Kansas City 24-9
Not that long ago, there was considerable unrest in Denver. The Broncos were a 1-5 dumpster fire with a washed-up quarterback and an over-the-hill coach.
It's amazing what a couple wins can do for a fanbase—especially when one is over a team the Broncos haven't beaten since 2015.
In fairness, an argument can be made that the Kansas City Chiefs beat themselves as much as the Broncos beat them. But Denver handily outplayed Kansas City on both sides of the ball Sunday, and in the opinion of James Merilatt of Denver Sports, head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson have changed the narrative around them.
"There's now reason to believe in Payton," he said. "The head coach did something that Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett and Jerry Rosburg couldn't do for 16 straight games. He has his team playing winning football, looking more inspired than they have in years. There's also reason to believe in Wilson. The quarterback did something that Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Case Keenum and others couldn't. He's thrown for 16 touchdowns and tossed just four interceptions, making plays and finding ways to win."
Now, this is still a team that gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins a month ago. A team with work to do on both sides of the ball. But just a few days ago there was talk of a trade deadline fire sale in Denver.
Now, the franchise could be looking to add pieces—even if it takes waiting until the offseason to do so.
23. Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
Last Week: 22
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. New Orleans 38-27
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has some explaining to do.
In the first half of Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had 11 carries for 94 yards. He appeared fully healthy and on the verge of having one of his patented massive games. The Colts trailed by just a point at intermission.
So of course, Colts head coach Shane Steichen decided to give Taylor all of one carry in the second half.
Steichen told reporters after the game that it was simply a matter of game flow.
"In that situation, Zack [Moss] popped a big one, so we kept Zack in the game and kind of rode the hot hand," he said. "And then we got into some passing situations toward the end there."
Now, in fairness, Moss had 66 rushing yards in 11 carries in his own right. And it was neither back's fault that the Colts secondary was carved to pieces to the tune of 12.2 yards per attempt, which is a simply staggering number.
But when arguably the most explosive runner in the league peels off 66 yards on his first four carries, you feed him. You control the game's tempo and keep your tissue paper defense off the field.
That Steichen didn't was bad coaching—and now his Colts have dropped three straight.
"As competitive as the Colts are, the team's roster deficiencies become more glaring with each passing week," Sobleski said. "At this point, the secondary doesn't even reach NFL-caliber status. With injuries to Dallis Flowers (season-ending injured reserve) and JuJu Brents (quad), Indianapolis is down to Darrell Baker Jr. and Tony Brown as its starting outside corners. To no one's surprise, the New Orleans Saints torched the Colts defense for 350 passing yards. To make matters worse, Grover Stewart's suspension leaves a massive hole along the defensive interior. The Saints also accumulated 161 rushing yards."
22. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
Last Week: 18
Week 8 Result: Lost at Dallas 43-20
There was a time when it appeared the Los Angeles Rams might be a team that could exceed expectations in 2023—modest though those expectations may have been. But the Rams have dropped three of their last four after getting waxed in Dallas Sunday, and they may have to move forward without their veteran quarterback.
While talking to reporters after the game, head coach Sean McVay wouldn't definitively comment on Matthew Stafford's injured thumb, but he sounded like a man who expects to be without his quarterback's services for a time.
"If in fact it is going to be an injury that leaves him out, the first thing he's worried about is feeling like 'I'm going to let people down,'" McVay said. "This guy is the ultimate competitor. Couldn't respect or love anybody as much as I love this guy in regard to what he means to this team as a person first and then as a player second. And so hopefully he's going to be OK. If not, then we'll figure out what the next move is for us, and sometimes that's how things go and that's the unfortunate part of sports depending upon how we move forward."
With Stafford, the Rams weren't an especially good team. But they were at least a difficult out. Without him?
It's tomato can time—and the only thing standing between them and the NFC West cellar is the Arizona Cardinals.
21. Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
Last Week: 21
Week 8 Result: Won at Green Bay 24-10
This should have been a week for celebrating in Minnesota—the Vikings not only beat the rival Packers at Lambeau Field, but after an 0-3 start to the season, they have peeled off four wins in five games to get back to .500.
Instead, there's despair in the Twin Cities—because any chance the Vikings have of a playoff run likely just went up in smoke.
After throwing a pair of touchdown passes against the Packers, Kirk Cousins limped off the field in the second half. And as head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the win, it was believed that Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles tear,
"The severity of that, I do not know at this point, but I do know that's what our fear is at the moment," O'Connell said. "Just some of my dialogue with Kirk, it seems like maybe his cleat might have gotten stuck in the ground or whatever it was. It's not probably right for me to speculate. I just know that [it was] incredibly, incredibly unfortunate in that moment."
The injury was confirmed on Monday, and "unfortunate" doesn't begin to cover it. The cold, hard truth is that with Cousins done for the season, the Vikings are done right along with him.
And it's fair to wonder if Cousins' time in Minnesota could be done along with it.
"Minnesota might technically be in the thick of things with a 4-4 record and three straight victories," Sobleski wrote. "But the team isn't in position to build on its recent success after Cousins suffered a torn Achilles tendon. With Cousins out for the season, Minnesota will turn to fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall. Maybe general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah tries to swing a trade and bring in another veteran quarterback. In either case, the Vikings will experience a significant downgrade at the game's most important position and the season could quickly spiral out of control."
20. Tennessee Titans (3-4)
Last Week: 27
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Atlanta 28-23
Have a day Will Levis.
In the Super Bowl era, no quarterback had ever thrown for 225 yards, completed 65 percent of their passes, tossed four touchdown passes and not thrown an interception in their professional debut. Only Marcus Mariota and Fran Tarkenton had four-score debuts at all.
Levis did it all Sunday in a win over the Falcons. Three of the scores went to star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who said he wasn't surprised the Kentucky star balled out in his first start.
"We obviously knew he could do what he did today," Hopkins told reporters. "And that's how he practices. That's how he approaches the game."
Levis said that the game was the realization of a lifelong dream.
"I've been dreaming of this moment as a kid my entire life," Levis said. "Even to just touch the field in an NFL game, let alone get a win, is incredible."
"The Titans may have found their franchise quarterback in rookie second-rounder Will Levis, who had a dazzling NFL debut, throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons' then-seventh-ranked pass defense," Moton wrote. "Don't rush to crown Levis as the face of the Titans' franchise until he shows some consistency, but no one can deny that rookie signal-caller had a promising first start.
"Levis' debut performance gives the Titans hope for the future. Meanwhile, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who's recovering from an ankle injury, might as well clean out his locker now. He isn't likely to return to the team once his contract expires in the offseason. If Levis continues to play at a high level, the Titans will steadily climb the rankings in November."
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
Last Week: 14
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Jacksonville 20-10
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson only recently rejoined the Steelers after a stint on injured reserve. But after Pittsburgh lost by two touchdowns at home in Week 8, Johnson is most assuredly back in the news.
Because after the loss, he put Sunday's officiating crew on full blast.
"They was calling some stupid stuff," Johnson told reporters. "They should get fined for calling bad, making worse, terrible calls and stuff like that. That's how pissed I am. They cost us the game. I don't care what nobody say. They cost us the game. [The officials] wanted [the Jaguars] to win, bro. They was calling, everything was in their favor. They was getting every little call, but it is what it is. But we can't, like I said, I'm moving on from it. I'm ready for Thursday."
That Jacksonville actually had more penalty yardage than Pittsburgh must have escaped Johnson—but there will be an envelope in his locker later this week.
The Steelers have bigger problems right now than the zebras. They have even bigger problems than losing to arguably the NFL's hottest team. Both quarterback Kenny Pickett and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left Sunday's game with injuries, and the Steelers have a short turnaround before facing the Titans on Thursday night—and very little margin for error in an AFC North where all four teams are over .500.
"The Steelers own a winning record at 4-3, but they're arguably the most mid franchise in professional football," Sobleski said. "The offense is terrible and lacks imagination. The secondary is suspect. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is now dealing with a rib injury. And at least one team member is publicly blaming the officials for the squad's latest loss against the surging Jacksonville Jaguars. Where there's a Mike Tomlin, there's a way. At the same time, the Steelers simply aren't a good football team. They're lacking in multiple areas, and the situation won't get better if/when Pickett misses time."
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)
Last Week: 17
Week 8 Result: Lost at Buffalo 24-18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are this close. Just ask them.
That was the narrative after the Buccaneers' second half comeback came up short in Buffalo last week. It's not that Tampa is a mediocre team. As head coach Todd Bowles told reporters, it's just that the Buccaneers are coming up just a few plays short.
"I thought everybody fought their tails off tonight. The effort wasn't our problem. We hung together, we were tough, we clawed, we scratched, we fought our way back in there," Bowles said. "We were right there. A few plays here or there, a few penalties here or there. We feel like we can get better from that."
Quarterback Baker Mayfield echoed a similar sentiment.
"We gave ourselves a chance," Mayfield said. "It just shows we are a few plays away. We have the fight. Now we just have to have the execution."
Of course, it could also be that a Buccaneers team that has averaged 12.3 points over their three-game losing streak is average at best. That their 3-1 start was a mirage. That their 22nd-ranked offense is a sign that Mayfield isn't the answer.
And that the Buccaneers are a team barreling toward a post-Tom Brady rebuild.
17. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
Last Week: 15
Week 8 Result: Lost at Tennessee 28-23
You have to say this about Falcons' head coach Arthur Smith—he marches to the beat of his own drum.
In Sunday's loss to the Titans, starting quarterback Desmond Ridder was evaluated for a concussion after taking a shot to the head. Ridder passed the concussion tests, but Smith left backup Taylor Heinicke in the game the rest of the way anyway.
When asked by reporters about the decision, Smith made a point of saying it was not performance-related—and then went on to say that maybe it kinda was.
"Obviously, Des needed to get checked out. So that's why Taylor is here. So, Taylor got in there and got going. As he came along, thought that was the best thing right then, just the way that it had gone. We're always going to be cautious, and I'll be conservative. So, I'll listen to the medical experts and make sure everything tomorrow and the next day and as we get through the week, but that's why."
Thanks for clearing that up, Coach.
The team's starting quarterback for this week's home date with the Minnesota Vikings will no doubt be a hot topic. Maybe Smith was just being careful. Maybe he saw an excuse to see if Heinicke could provide a spark. But whatever the reason, winnable games against the Vikings and Arizona Cardinals loom large ahead of Atlanta's Week 11 bye, because after that comes two of three against the teams the Falcons are battling in the NFL's most mediocre division.
16. Houston Texans (3-4)
Last Week: 13
Week 8 Result: Lost at Carolina 15-13
Over the first seven weeks of the 2023 season, the Houston Texans were one of the more surprising teams in the NFL. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been the most impressive first-year cornerback in the NFL, setting a record for pass attempts without an interception to begin a professional career. All the Texans had to do coming out of the bye was down the winless Panthers to be above .500 seven games into the season.
Instead, the Texans looked a lot more like the hapless team of the past couple of seasons. Houston managed just 229 yards of offense, Stroud threw for just 140 yards and Houston lost on a last-second field goal.
While addressing the media after the game, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that growing pains are just part of the process with a young quarterback.
"I think with any quarterback, especially a young quarterback, defenses continue to game-plan," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "You get more film on him and see what guys do well and you switch your game plan accordingly to put the quarterback in difficult spots. He'll just have to keep growing and keep learning. C.J. will do well with it. He'll bounce back."
Ryans isn't wrong, but it was still a disheartening loss—and a reminder of how far the Texans still have to go.
15. Cleveland Browns (4-3)
Last Week: 12
Week 8 Result: Lost at Seattle 24-20
The story of the Cleveland Browns in 2023 is one of what might have been.
What might have been had running back Nick Chubb not torn his ACL? What might have been had the team been able to cobble together just average quarterback play? Thanks largely to one of the league's best defenses, the Browns have been in just about every game this year. And even after losing at Seattle, the Browns are still above .500.
But when the best performance of the season from the team's current starting quarterback is completing 15 of 31 passes with two picks and a passer rating south of 60, then said team has problems. P.J. Walker also lost a fumble, and head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged after the game that turnovers are a major issue for the team.
"I was obviously pleased with how we fought out of it (a 14-0 first-quarter hole), but we can't turn the ball over," Stefanski told reporters. "That's continuing to hurt us, so we've got to find ways to not turn it over."
At minus-seven, only the Las Vegas Raiders have a worse turnover differential than the Browns. And at least one of our analysts is out on Cleveland altogether.
"The Browns are done," Davenport said. "There's no telling when the single worst contract in NFL history will decide it isn't easier to just cash checks while sitting on the sideline and play again, and even when he was out there it isn't like Deshaun Watson was good. His replacement has been a turnover machine, and for reasons that boggle the mind, the Browns appear to be OK with Walker anyway. The Browns have a great defense and a playoff-caliber roster. But you can't win in the NFL with abysmal quarterback play."
14. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
Last Week: 19
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Chicago 30-13
The Los Angeles Chargers got off to a rocky start this season, largely because of a defense that has struggled mightily, especially against the pass. But in allowing just 295 yards and a single touchdown, edge-rusher Joey Bosa told reporters that the Bolts finally put together a solid defensive effort.
"I think we did a good job of stopping the run first and the defensive backs did a really good job of taking the ball away. I think it was just a solid game all around," Bosa said.
With quarterback Justin Herbert throwing for more yards than the Bears gained in total, the Chargers offense did its part as well, leaving head coach Brandon Staley quite pleased after the victory.
"I thought that's what we were in search of, was to feel that complete game where you're feeding off each other and the levels are high the whole way," he said.
Now, beating up on a bad Bears team hardly fixes all that ails these Chargers. But after back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Chiefs, the Bolts just needed a win. Now comes what may be the two most important games of the season—both against teams with winning records. If they can get past the New York Jets and Detroit Lions and get above .500, it will be a lot easier to look at the Chargers as a postseason contender.
Lose both, and it's game over—or more appropriately season over.
13. New Orleans Saints (4-4)
Last Week: 20
Week 8 Result: Won at Indianapolis 38-27
Maybe Derek Carr should get yelled at for yelling at people more often.
After a week of criticism over his sideline outbursts, Carr had his best game of the season Sunday, carving up the Colts for 310 passing yards and two scores in a victory that got the Saints back to .500 and into a tie for first place in the NFC South.
Carr told reporters that it felt good for the offense to finally put together a complete effort.
"Gosh, it feels good to smile," Carr said. "I was at one place for nine years. If I got banged up, everyone in that building knew I was playing that Sunday. If I got upset, they knew where my heart was. But now I'm in a new place, and new things are happening. You have to prove yourself, you have to show guys where you're coming from, you have to build new relationships. That was something I put on my heart this week. I tried not to be so emotional."
"Top to bottom, the Saints are the best team in the NFC South, although how much that really means is up for debate," Davenport said. "Maybe it's the return of running back Alvin Kamara, but this week at least the Saints didn't settle for field goals. They made big plays down the field. They looked the part of the class of the division. With the hapless Bears and banged-up Vikings up next before the bye, there's a real chance these Saints could be 6-4 heading into the off week—and they don't play a team with a winning record until a Week 13 tilt with the Lions at the Superdome."
12. New York Jets (4-3)
Last Week: 16
Week 8 Result: Won at New York Giants 13-10 (OT)
Sunday's slogfest between the Jets and Giants was a microcosm of the sorry state of New York football in 2023. It also probably left a lot of fans wondering what time the Knicks game started—and they aren't that good either.
Yes, the Jets are above .500 after coming back to down the Giants in overtime. But this was a game that featured fewer than 450 yards of offense—total. The two teams combined for four third-down conversions in 34 attempts. There were 24 punts that totaled over 1,000 yards.
However, ugly wins count the same as stylish ones, and after the game head coach Robert Saleh lauded the resiliency of his team.
"A lot of resilience from this group," Saleh told reporters. "It feels like it's the mark of this group. It never feels like it's out."
"The New York Jets may lead the league in gritty victories, but that's OK. They're 4-3 and on a three-game winning streak," Moton said. "Gang Green isn't going to fool anyone dressed up like a top-10 team on Halloween, though—not in these NFL power rankings. Quarterback Zach Wilson deserves some credit for his late-game throws in crucial moments, but he's part of the reason the Jets have to pull off comebacks. The Jets have signature wins against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles with Wilson under center. Because of that, they get some respect as a top-half team in the B/R rankings despite their subpar play at quarterback."
11. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
Last Week: 4
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Cincinnati 31-17
The San Francisco 49ers have problems.
After starting the season 5-0, the 49ers have lost three straight after being outclassed at home by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Over the first five games of the season, the Niners outscored opponents by almost 20 points per game and quarterback Brock Purdy didn't throw an interception. Over the last three weeks, Purdy has been picked off five times—and San Francisco is winless.
However, despite the skid, head coach Kyle Shanahan said there won't be any panicking—or big moves at the trade deadline.
"No, none of this changes anything with the trade deadline," Shanahan told reporters. "How we played today or how we played these last three weeks. ... I do believe we have the answers in our building. I believe we have good players. I believe we have good coaches. It's up to me to get them to do better. I thought we started out pretty good, but there's some things that we haven't been able to hide here these last few weeks and that's why we've got to continue to push them in every aspect because some people do go on these losing streaks, and they don't have those answers and you're just living in hope."
However, Sobleski sees real cause for concern.
"We need to stop viewing the 49ers as the team we think they should be and, instead, see them as they are," he wrote. "Right now, they're a squad on a three-game losing streak, with a quarterback who isn't playing well. During this losing streak, Brock Purdy has committed six turnovers. As a team, the Niners and their vaunted offensive scheme have failed to eclipse 17 points. Previously looked upon as the league's best squad, San Francisco heads into the bye week licking its wounds and humbled. The Niners can still be one of the league's best, but Purdy and Co. need to show far more than they have as of late."
10. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)
Last Week: 11
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Cleveland 24-20
The Seattle Seahawks aren't blowing opponents out. Or piling up style points. But they are winning—and at day's end in the NFL that's all that matters.
Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Seahawks raced out to a 14-0 lead and appeared to be cruising toward a statement win. But then the offense bogged down, the defense softened, and Seattle was outscored 20-3 before a late touchdown pass from Geno Smith to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba sealed the win.
While addressing the media after the game, Smith applauded the Seahawks for earning another hard-fought victory.
"Our team is such a scrappy team. We find ways to win no matter what," Smith said. "I feel like if I can play up to my capabilities, play up to my standard, who knows where we can be? Because we're one of the best teams in football if we play right."
"On paper," Davenport said, "the Seahawks aren't as stout as the Philadelphia Eagles. Or the Dallas Cowboys. Or the San Francisco 49ers. But what the Seahawks are is resilient—they keep finding ways to win, and with the Niners in free-fall, Seattle now sits atop the NFC West. The Seahawks have peeled off five wins in six games, but next week we'll find out just how good these Seahawks really are when they travel to Baltimore to face the AFC North-leading Ravens."
9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)
Last Week: 10
Week 8 Result: Won at San Francisco 31-17
Here come the Cincinnati Bengals.
After a rocky start to the season that included a 1-3 record and a clearly hobbled quarterback, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have peeled off three wins in a row. The last two have come against the top two teams in the NFC West, including an emphatic win Sunday in San Francisco in which the Bengals looked a lot more like the Super Bowl contender we expected to see in 2023.
After the game, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that he knew it was just a matter of time until the real Bengals showed up.
"This is what we know we're capable of," Taylor said.
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase echoed a similar refrain, directed specifically at his quarterback.
"All you need to say now is, 'Welcome back, Burrow. Welcome back,'" Chase said.
For Cincinnati's star quarterback, it was just a matter of feeling like himself for the first time this season.
"I worked really hard on that all offseason and for four or five weeks I haven't been able to really show that," Burrow said. "So, when you see hard work pay off, it's exciting."
Seeing this complete of an effort from the Bengals should scare the rest of the AFC. But the Bengals don't get any time to bask in the glow in victory.
Sunday night Josh Allen and the Bills come to the Queen City.
8. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)
Last Week: 9
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Los Angeles Rams 43-20
There may not be a harder team in the league to get a true bead on than the Dallas Cowboys. There have been weeks when the Cowboys looked flawed and vulnerable, like when they gave the Arizona Cardinals their only win of 2023. And there have been weeks when the Cowboys look as good as any team in the NFC—and Week 8 was the latter.
Many will point to Dak Prescott's four passing scores as the engine for the Cowboys' blowout win. But it was the Dallas defense that once again set the tone. Cornerback DaRon Bland, who moved outside when Trevon Diggs went down with a season-ending injury, took his league-leading fourth interception of the season back for a score Sunday, drawing an attaboy from the team's quarterback.
"He's that guy," Prescott told reporters. "Not a lot of guys being able to move positions like that and make the impact that he's been able to make. Obviously when you lose a guy like Trevon, people wonder. Then when a guy like that steps in and he says, 'Hey, I'm here and I'm ready to play,' that's important."
It was an impressive performance on both sides of the ball. And it gives Dallas some momentum heading into what could be a season-defining game.
Because this Sunday, the Cowboys head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.
7. Buffalo Bills (5-3)
Last Week: 8
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Tampa Bay 24-18
The last month for the Buffalo Bills has been…bumpy.
There was the listless Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. A narrow escape the following week at home against the New York Giants. Then a last-minute Week 7 loss in New England.
Two losses in three games. A Bills team that appeared more flawed than fantastic. Concern. Worry, even.
However, the Bills did what they needed to do in Week 8, outlasting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move to 5-3 and keep the pressure on the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who led the team with 92 receiving yards, told reporters the Bills entered the game determined not to let the recent ups and downs knock them off track.
"We just came to this game with a different mindset," Shakir said. "Obviously, ups and downs, but [head coach Sean] McDermott tells us don't ride the roller coaster. Stay consistent as a team and stay on the gas pedal."
However, at least one of our analysts wasn't especially impressed.
"When the Bills whupped the Miami Dolphins by 28 back in Week 4," Davenport said, "they looked like the best team in the AFC—and maybe the entire NFL. But it's been a month of good but not great since, and Thursday's win was…OK? I'm not bagging on Buffalo (settle down, Mafiosos). But it's been a while since the Bills put forth an elite performance like the Ravens did a week ago against Detroit. Will they make the playoffs? Yep. Will they win the AFC East? Quite possibly. Will they make it to Vegas for the franchise's fifth Super Bowl appearance? Not the way they are playing now."
6. Detroit Lions (6-2)
Last Week: 7
Week 7 Result: Won vs. Las Vegas 26-14
After getting absolutely roasted by the Baltimore Ravens last week in a game where the Ravens scored touchdowns on their first four drives, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters that watching film wasn't easy for him and his staff.
"We watched the whole game together as a defensive staff," Glenn said. "And man, it was tough to watch. All right? It was tough for all of us, as coaches and players. And you have to immediately correct mistakes, because you can't go into the next game without identifying the issues that you had, and being able to correct them. That's exactly what we did."
Granted, the Raiders were a different level of competition. But the Lions corrected most of their mistakes. Monday's game was not nearly as close as the score. Were it not for a pick-six and a turnover inside the Raiders' five-yard line, this would have been a mauling.
The Lions outgained the Raiders by 329 yards—the second-largest margin between two teams in a game this year. The Lions sacked Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo approximately all the times ever. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs piled up over 180 scrimmage yards.
It was domination from start to finish. And as the Lions head into their bye week, they do so as a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the NFC.
5. Miami Dolphins (6-2)
Last Week: 6
Week 8 Result: Won vs. New England 31-17
The Miami Dolphins have a lot going on. Fresh off a throttling at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, the team welcomed in the rival Patriots on Sunday. Then comes a trip to Germany to play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by beginning a run on the in-season edition of HBO's Hard Knocks.
It's quite the itinerary, but Miami took care of the first step, handling the Patriots thanks to a 324-yard passing effort from Tua Tagovailoa and another big game from wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After the victory, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters his team showed a lot Sunday against the Pats.
"You get a great litmus test of where you're at as a football team when you have a division game, and then on top of that you're going overseas the next week," coach Mike McDaniel said, "and on top of that you have Hard Knocks the week after. That is leading the league in potential distractions. So, I knew we were going to find out a lot about our team today."
However, a couple of our analysts remain somewhat skeptical about these Dolphins.
"This has been the script with the Dolphins all season long," Davenport said. "They beat the teams they should, but to date, they have come up short when facing the league's elite. Next week's trip to Frankfurt to take on the defending champions is a much truer litmus test—and so far, the Dolphins are 0-2 when taking on heavyweights."
"Yes, the Dolphins beat the basement-dwelling Patriots, though all they've done this year is crush underdogs," Moton agreed. But how can anyone trust the Dolphins as a top-five club after their 14-plus-point losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles? Based on their win-loss record, the Dolphins are a top-10 team in the power rankings, but we'll find out more about them when they travel to Frankfurt to play the Chiefs this upcoming Sunday. When Miami knocks off a team that has a record of .500 or better, it will truly earn a spot among the league's top-tier squads."
4. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)
Last Week: 3
Week 8 Result: Won at Arizona 31-24
Last week, the Baltimore Ravens put together their most complete effort of the season in a 38-6 immolation of the Detroit Lions. In that game, the Ravens looked like arguably the best team in the AFC.
Against the Cardinals, however, the Ravens reverted to the team we have seen much of the season. They were good enough to win the game against a lesser opponent like the Redbirds. But for whatever reason, they've been unable to pull away and blow those lesser opponents out.
Head coach John Harbaugh admitted as much while speaking to the media after the game.
"We weren't really as crisp and sharp as we wanted to be by any stretch and yet we kept grinding, kept fighting and found a way to get the job done," Harbaugh said.
Veteran tight end Mark Andrews, who caught a touchdown pass, offered a similar take.
"You look at the first drive, it was good and then we started to find our groove, but there's too many drives where didn't find our groove," Andrews said. "But I still feel like we controlled the game."
The Ravens will get another chance to make a statement Sunday when the 5-2 Seahawks come to town. Then comes a home date with a Browns team which the Ravens already blew out in Cleveland before another home tilt against the surging Cincinnati Bengals.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
Last Week: 5
Week 8 Result: Won at Pittsburgh 20-10
Back on September 24, the Jacksonville Jaguars were blown out at home by the Houston Texans. They haven't lost a game since, despite playing in four cities on two continents.
Sunday's victory in Pittsburgh was a well-rounded effort. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 292 yards and posted a triple-digit passer rating. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. piled up 149 total yards and scored a touchdown. The Jaguars held the Steelers to 261 yards of offense and knocked Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett out of the game.
Wide receiver Christian Kirk told reporters the game was about sending a message to not just the Steelers but the rest of the AFC as well.
"We want to make it so people have to match us," Kirk said. "Physicality, toughness and big plays is kind of what we predicate ourselves on."
"Any guesses as to which NFL team currently holds the longest winning streak? It's the Jaguars, of course," Sobleski wrote.. "Since making their initial trip to London, the Jaguars have been on a roll. Impressively, four of their recent five wins came away from their home confines in Jacksonville.
"Really, the squad elevated its play thanks to Lawerence. He's established himself as one of the league's best. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lawrence completed all nine attempts for 104 yards and a 114.8 quarterback rating on third down during a wet game against an aggressive defense, according to Pro Football Focus."
2. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
Last Week: 2
Week 8 Result: Lost at Denver 24-9
Even the best NFL teams occasionally lay an egg. The Philadelphia Eagles' lone loss in 2023 is to the New York Jets, after all.
But when a team hasn't lost to a rival since the Obama administration, it's still jarring to see them not only lose but get mollywhopped. That's exactly what happened Sunday in Denver.
With Patrick Mahomes battling an illness, the Kansas City Chiefs played their worst game in recent memory. Mahomes clearly wasn't himself. The Chiefs were manhandled in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and they turned the ball over five times.
"It's the worst I felt walking out of the stadium," Mahomes told reporters. "It's a great environment, and I actually have a lot of fun playing here. They love the game, they know the game. But it is what it is. They beat us. They were the better football team today, and I give them their props."
"On one hand, I'm inclined to give the Chiefs something of a mulligan for Sunday," Davenport said. "Mahomes was sick, and teams sometimes faceplant. But Kansas City's issues at wide receiver are real, and they looked exceedingly beatable at Mile High. Next week's tilt with Miami in Germany just became as big a litmus test for the Chiefs as it is for the Dolphins. If they drop that game, it's going to be hard to justify calling them the favorites in the AFC."
1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
Last Week: 1
Week 8 Result: Won at Washington 38-31
And then there was one.
By virtue of Kansas City's loss in Denver, the Eagles are now the NFL's lone one-loss team. While the Washington Commanders gave the Eagles all they could handle for the second time this season, Jalen Hurts and Co. found a way to get the win and stay atop the NFC East ahead of next week's big matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
The victory was all the more impressive given that Hurts threw four touchdown passes on a balky knee. But while Hurts didn't want to talk about his injury while speaking to reporters after the game, he did praise his team for maintaining its focus.
"We're just enjoying the journey," Hurts said. "Obviously, there's one stop we'd like to make in the end, but it's just a journey. You have to really embrace the process of it."
"These Eagles aren't as dominant as last year's iteration—at least in the regular season," Davenport said. "Philly managed just one sack against the league's worst offensive line in that regard and turned the ball over twice inside the Washington 5-yard line. But as they have every game this season save one, the Eagles found a way to get it done. They maintained their hold atop these power rankings as a result."