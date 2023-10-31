2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 9?

28 of 32

Last Week: 6

Week 8 Result: Won vs. New England 31-17

The Miami Dolphins have a lot going on. Fresh off a throttling at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, the team welcomed in the rival Patriots on Sunday. Then comes a trip to Germany to play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by beginning a run on the in-season edition of HBO's Hard Knocks.

It's quite the itinerary, but Miami took care of the first step, handling the Patriots thanks to a 324-yard passing effort from Tua Tagovailoa and another big game from wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After the victory, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters his team showed a lot Sunday against the Pats.

"You get a great litmus test of where you're at as a football team when you have a division game, and then on top of that you're going overseas the next week," coach Mike McDaniel said, "and on top of that you have Hard Knocks the week after. That is leading the league in potential distractions. So, I knew we were going to find out a lot about our team today."

However, a couple of our analysts remain somewhat skeptical about these Dolphins.

"This has been the script with the Dolphins all season long," Davenport said. "They beat the teams they should, but to date, they have come up short when facing the league's elite. Next week's trip to Frankfurt to take on the defending champions is a much truer litmus test—and so far, the Dolphins are 0-2 when taking on heavyweights."