Georgia's Kirby Smart Says Missouri 'Whipped Our Ass' Running the Ball Despite Win

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Kirby Smart knows Georgia's 30-21 victory over No. 12 Missouri won't be the prettiest one that the No. 2 Bulldogs will have all year.

As a matter of fact, things looked pretty rough at times as the Tigers' enjoyed plenty of success on the ground against the reigning champs and gave them plenty of problems throughout the afternoon.

Smart didn't mince words postgame when talking about what the Bulldogs struggled with when facing the Tigers' ground attack.

"Tempo. They didn't do anything they didn't do all year," Smart said via The Athletic's David Ubben. They didn't scheme us up. They whipped our ass."

While it didn't end up costing Georgia in the end, the Tigers may have just shown the rest of the SEC the blueprint to giving an elite Bulldogs' defense some issues in the running game.

Missouri wound up out gaining Georgia 150-130 on the ground and were led by star running back Cody Schrader, who picked up 112 yards and a touchdown that came in the fourth quarter and helped his squad cut the deficit to three with plenty of time left.

Schrader entered Saturday's game as the second-leading rusher in the SEC with 807 yards, trailing only Kentucky's Ray Davis—who had 823.

The Tigers managed to keep Georgia unbalanced just enough to open up some of their passing game. They were able to keep up with the Bulldogs in terms of total offense, only getting out gained 385-363.

And things won't be getting any easier for the back-to-back champs either as Georgia will have to deal with another top 25 matchup next week in Ole Miss, who also has an elite offense.