Michigan President Asks Big Ten to Honor Due Process in Sign-Stealing Probe

Michigan president Santa Ono requested that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti "respect due process" in the NCAA's ongoing investigation into the football program's alleged sign-stealing scandal, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Ono wrote to Petitti:

"It's precisely at these times—when all key facts are not known but others are all too comfortable offering strongly held opinions—that it is essential for everyone to ensure that investigations are conducted fairly and that conclusions are based on what actually happened. The reputation and livelihoods of coaches, students, and programs cannot be sacrificed in a rush to judgment, no matter how many and how loudly people protest otherwise. Due process matters.

"We, as would any other member of the Big10, deserve nothing less. Our students, our coaches, our program—all are entitled to a fair, deliberate, thoughtful process."

