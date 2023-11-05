Buying or Burying 8 NHL Teams off to Tough Starts

3 of 8

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Are we really down on the Edmonton Oilers because they've looked terrible? Yes. Are they down bad because they were without Connor McDavid for a week and he missed two games? Well, that didn't help much, but that's not what has sunk them.

The Oilers' struggles are due to goaltending, and no, we're not playing the hits from previous rough seasons or failed playoff runs.

Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner have been atrocious. Skinner, who stole the No. 1 job last season as a rookie, is 1-3-1 with an .861 save percentage in six games, while Campbell is 1-4-0 with an .873 in five games played. They have the league's lowest save percentage on high-danger chances at five-on-five, and the second lowest in general at five-on-five (via Natural Stat Trick).

The Oilers are used to outscoring their defensive problems, and they've made their hay at doing that over the years since McDavid entered the NHL. What's worse about their troubles in goal this season is the defense is playing well. They've allowed the second-fewest shot attempts against at five-on-five, and their expected goals for percentage is second-best in the league at five-on-five as well.

The fancy stats say this should be a playoff team and a dangerous one to deal with, but the goaltending has been so bad it's hard to look past it. The conventional thought is it can't be terrible all year and that things will turn around, but very few teams are dealing with goaltending this poor.

It's a long season, and the Western Conference is the weaker of the two conferences, so the Oilers may not have as hard of a road to get back into the playoff picture, but man they are not making it easy on themselves at all.