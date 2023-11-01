Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom Stepping Away from Team Due to 'Ongoing Injury Situation'

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Washington Capitals alternate captain Nicklas Backstrom is stepping away from the team due to his health problems stemming from hip surgery he had in June 2022.

Backstrom and Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan issued separate statements announcing the move, with the 35-year-old citing his "ongoing injury situation" as the reason for his decision.

Backstrom has had hip problems dating back to 2015 when he had arthroscopic surgery. The issue has become more pronounced in recent years as he's gotten older.

After missing the first two months of the 2021-22 season while rehabbing a hip injury, Backstrom had resurfacing surgery in the summer of 2022. He missed the first two months last season as a result of the procedure.

There was some hope coming into this season that the hip wasn't going to be an issue. Backstrom told reporters in September he had "nothing more to say" about the injury and he felt "100 percent" healthy.

"I've done everything I can this summer," he said. "I worked really hard and really excited to be here for training camp. Love this team, love this city, love the fans. There's nothing I'm more excited about than going back and playing hockey."

Backstrom has appeared in each of Washington's first eight games and averaged just under 15 minutes of ice time per game. His only point was an assist in a 6-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 25.

A 17-year NHL veteran, Backstrom has spent his entire career with the Capitals. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2006 draft and is the franchise's all-time leader with 762 assists. His 1,105 career games are the second-most in team history, behind Alex Ovechkin's 1,355.