Giants' Darren Waller Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury, Out at Least 4 Games

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New York Giants placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

Waller will now miss a minimum of four games. He had told reporters earlier in the week ahead of Sunday's clash with the Las Vegas Raiders he might be looking at a prolonged absence.

"Potentially. The amount of weeks I'm not that sure," he said when asked if he'd miss multiple games. "But it may take a little bit."

This is the risk the Giants assumed when they acquired the 2020 Pro Bowler from the Raiders. He appeared in 20 combined games across 2021 and 2022 thanks to injuries.

Waller said in September he thought a nerve issue rather than something with the muscle was the cause for his recurring hamstring problems. Whatever the source, it appears he and the Giants haven't found a solution.

The IR stint interrupts what has been a solid season for the 31-year-old. While he's not producing at a level that matches his peak with the Raiders, that's partially attributable to New York's erratic quarterback play.

Waller leads the team in both receptions (36) and receiving yards (384). His absence will obviously be a blow to a passing game that simply isn't delivering.

The Giants are at least in line to get Daniel Jones back, which is fortuitously timed with Tyrod Taylor joining Waller on IR.