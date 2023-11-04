Dabo Swinney: 'You Better Buy All You Freaking Can' of Clemson Stock After ND Upset

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney is riding the high of a huge 31-23 upset win over No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday, as evidenced by his postgame comments to ESPN's Molly McGrath:

The Tigers have endured a rough season that saw the team enter Saturday with a 4-4 overall record and a 2-4 ACC mark. Preseason expectations placed Clemson at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll.

Clemson hasn't lived up to those expectations, but a big win over Notre Dame at least brings some hope for a brighter future.

Amid the team's struggles, Swinney recently made comments (h/t Christina Long of the Greenville News) about needing to "lighten up the bandwagon."

"If you don't go undefeated, people say you're losers, that you're terrible," Swinney said. "It's such a terrible mindset. And honestly, maybe we need to lose a few games and lighten up the bandwagon. Sometimes the bandwagon can get a little too full. That's the one good thing about going through a little so-called adversity. You really find out who's with you and who's not."

Clemson probably did just that with losses in its next two games to Miami and NC State after the bandwagon remarks. But there's room there now for people to get back on and buy some stock, apparently, after the Notre Dame victory.

Clemson has running back Phil Mafah (186 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and a tremendous pass defense (two interceptions of Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman and no passing touchdowns allowed) to thank for that.

It's certainly been a trying season for Clemson, but the Notre Dame win could at least give the Tigers some momentum to finish strong. The Tigers close with home games against Georgia Tech and North Carolina at home before visiting South Carolina to wrap up the regular season.