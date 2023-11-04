X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Kelly Oubre Jr. Named Steal of FA by NBA Fans as Joel Embiid, 76ers Beat Durant, Suns

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 4, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 4: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns on November 4, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    In a matchup that included a pair of former NBA MVPs, Kelly Oubre Jr. stole the show.

    The Philadelphia 76ers wing went for 25 points as his team earned a 112-100 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns.

    Joel Embiid had a team-high 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Tobias Harris contributed a double-double as well (18 points, 10 rebounds).

    On the other side, Kevin Durant scored 31 points, but it wasn't enough for Phoenix to overcome the absences of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

    Oubre earned most of the plaudits on social media, and fans are ready to call his one-year, $2.9 million contract a massive bargain for Philly.

    Miqelda @miqelda

    Is Kelly Oubre the steal of the free agency this szn?

    AJ @ajricco127

    Kelly Oubre on this contract seems like a howie roseman type steal

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Kelly Oubre with the Sixers <a href="https://t.co/zlE0VUZCNW">pic.twitter.com/zlE0VUZCNW</a>

    Aidan LaPorta @AidanLaPorta69

    Kelly Oubre propaganda continues😈 <a href="https://t.co/4oS8tjQJth">pic.twitter.com/4oS8tjQJth</a>

    Trev @Trevtheowner

    The Kelly Oubre signing has been one of Philly's best free agent signings ever lol

    Michael Levin @Michael_Levin

    i know Kelly Oubre will turn back into a pumpkin eventually, but at this point who cares, his beautiful Cinderella ass is hooping

    RB @RBPhillyTake

    The honeymoon phase is over… this is who Kelly Oubre is.<br><br>If the Sixers can get anything close to what we've seen consistently… they're in very good shape.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> 🔵🔴

    Sixers Nation @PHLSixersNation

    It's a small sample size.<br><br>But Kelly Oubre is the best player of all time.

    In general, the Sixers are defying the odds—if you can say that about a franchise for which anything but an Eastern Conference Finals will be deemed a disappointment. Philly has fought through the drama surrounding James Harden and his eventual trade to start 4-1.

    When it became clear Harden was on his way out, some may have understandably thought the sky was falling for the 76ers. The 10-time All-Star may not be at his peak anymore, but his departure would inevitably make the team worse, right?

    Instead, the Sixers are flourishing.

    Kelly Oubre Jr. Named Steal of FA by NBA Fans as Joel Embiid, 76ers Beat Durant, Suns
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Not only did the Sixers stretch the lead with Kevin Durant on the court and Joel Embiid on the bench, but Nick Nurse never had to come back to Embiid at all. Been a very impressive fourth quarter from Philly, which is going to win going away.

    Frankie Bacon and the Screaming Popes @PanasonicDX4500

    weird trend with the sixers lately where they come out of halftime looking like they're playing better after making adjustments to the game. weird no one has ever tried this before.

    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    Sixers look excellent right now. +10 in 5:50 without Embiid just now. Best Paul Reed minutes of the season and Maxey finally looks like he is back in a rhythm.

    Given what Harden said at his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Clippers, maybe Philadelphia is actually better without him.

    For the Suns, Saturday's defeat continues a frustrating opening week and change. Beal has yet to make his Phoenix debut, and Booker continues to dogged by an ankle issue.

    As everyone expected, the Suns simply don't have the depth to weather injuries to two of their Big Three.

    ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ @FeelLikeDrew

    This is literally just the Nets all over again, Beal hasn't even played a game yet and Booker missing 4 games already <a href="https://t.co/dmLZ4tzeoB">https://t.co/dmLZ4tzeoB</a>

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Margin for error is slim with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal out. The Suns cut down on the turnovers, but the execution and shot-making just wasn't up to par

    Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

    Good effort by the Suns but they've gotta be sharp in their execution too without Booker/Beal and that looks tough to do right now for a new group this early.

    Brendon Kleen @BrendonKleen14

    The Suns are shooting 17 of 31 at the rim today, that's where they miss Devin Booker and Brad Beal most

    Phoenix is back in action Sunday to play the Detroit Pistons. The short turnaround time at least allows the team to quickly move on from this result.