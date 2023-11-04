Kelly Oubre Jr. Named Steal of FA by NBA Fans as Joel Embiid, 76ers Beat Durant, Suns

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

In a matchup that included a pair of former NBA MVPs, Kelly Oubre Jr. stole the show.

The Philadelphia 76ers wing went for 25 points as his team earned a 112-100 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns.

Joel Embiid had a team-high 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Tobias Harris contributed a double-double as well (18 points, 10 rebounds).

On the other side, Kevin Durant scored 31 points, but it wasn't enough for Phoenix to overcome the absences of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Oubre earned most of the plaudits on social media, and fans are ready to call his one-year, $2.9 million contract a massive bargain for Philly.

In general, the Sixers are defying the odds—if you can say that about a franchise for which anything but an Eastern Conference Finals will be deemed a disappointment. Philly has fought through the drama surrounding James Harden and his eventual trade to start 4-1.

When it became clear Harden was on his way out, some may have understandably thought the sky was falling for the 76ers. The 10-time All-Star may not be at his peak anymore, but his departure would inevitably make the team worse, right?

Instead, the Sixers are flourishing.

Given what Harden said at his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Clippers, maybe Philadelphia is actually better without him.

For the Suns, Saturday's defeat continues a frustrating opening week and change. Beal has yet to make his Phoenix debut, and Booker continues to dogged by an ankle issue.

As everyone expected, the Suns simply don't have the depth to weather injuries to two of their Big Three.