B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 10

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

You have to literally outscore the opponent to win, sure. But on Saturday night in Los Angeles, neither Washington nor USC provided much resistance on the defensive side.

Washington at least had a little more, and the fifth-ranked Huskies opened a November gauntlet with a 52-42 win.

It looked a bit different than usual. Instead of Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. shredding a secondary—and he still threw for 256 yards and two scores—running back Dillon Johnson eviscerated the Trojans. He rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

USC star Caleb Williams passed for 312 yards and three scores, adding a fourth touchdown on the ground. But the Trojans could not overcome their defensive issues once again, falling to 7-3.