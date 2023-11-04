X

    Cubs' Wrigley Field Transformed in Photos, Videos for Iowa vs. Northwestern Football

    Adam WellsNovember 4, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 20: A general view of Wrigley Field is seen during a game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Purdue Boilermakers on November 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Wrigley Field is ready to host Saturday's showdown between Iowa and Northwestern.

    The historic baseball field has been transformed into a football field for the matchup between the Big Ten rivals.

    Front Office Sports @FOS

    Iowa and Northwestern play at Wrigley Field today — just its third college football game since 1938.<br><br>Since the Cubs' season ended, dozens of employees have been working to transform the playing surface.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/abovethechi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@abovethechi</a>) <a href="https://t.co/tupbgRlvcS">pic.twitter.com/tupbgRlvcS</a>

    Northwestern Athletics @NU_Sports

    Beautiful day for a ballgame. <a href="https://t.co/UzQ2vo0Rsy">pic.twitter.com/UzQ2vo0Rsy</a>

    Northwestern Football @NUFBFamily

    Behind the scenes look at Wrigley 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/lolowithrow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lolowithrow</a> with the full tour of today's gameday setup 🎥⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/tqtBlAu0qi">pic.twitter.com/tqtBlAu0qi</a>

    Keith Murphy @MurphyKeith

    Getting ready for football at Wrigley Field. <a href="https://twitter.com/BlakeHornTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlakeHornTV</a> is already on the scene. 🎥 <br>Blake is a good follow for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawkeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawkeyes</a> fans. <a href="https://t.co/sjEa2kuzJ9">pic.twitter.com/sjEa2kuzJ9</a>

    Both teams also hyped the matchup on social media with Wrigley-themed banners that include the famous marquee and ivy.

    Northwestern Football @NUFBFamily

    Football. Wrigley. 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗬.<br><br>🆚 Iowa<br>⏰ 2:30 pm CT<br>📍 Wrigley Field<br>📻 <a href="https://twitter.com/WGNRadio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WGNRadio</a><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/xqy8MRUvur">pic.twitter.com/xqy8MRUvur</a>

    Hawkeye Football @HawkeyeFootball

    GAMEDAY<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawkeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawkeyes</a> <a href="https://t.co/sHfytxEovt">pic.twitter.com/sHfytxEovt</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

