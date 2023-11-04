Cubs' Wrigley Field Transformed in Photos, Videos for Iowa vs. Northwestern Football

Cubs' Wrigley Field Transformed in Photos, Videos for Iowa vs. Northwestern FootballNovember 4, 2023
Wrigley Field is ready to host Saturday's showdown between Iowa and Northwestern.
The historic baseball field has been transformed into a football field for the matchup between the Big Ten rivals.
Front Office Sports @FOS
Iowa and Northwestern play at Wrigley Field today — just its third college football game since 1938.<br><br>Since the Cubs' season ended, dozens of employees have been working to transform the playing surface.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/abovethechi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@abovethechi</a>) <a href="https://t.co/tupbgRlvcS">pic.twitter.com/tupbgRlvcS</a>
Keith Murphy @MurphyKeith
Getting ready for football at Wrigley Field. <a href="https://twitter.com/BlakeHornTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlakeHornTV</a> is already on the scene. 🎥 <br>Blake is a good follow for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawkeyes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawkeyes</a> fans. <a href="https://t.co/sjEa2kuzJ9">pic.twitter.com/sjEa2kuzJ9</a>
Both teams also hyped the matchup on social media with Wrigley-themed banners that include the famous marquee and ivy.
Northwestern Football @NUFBFamily
Football. Wrigley. 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗬.<br><br>🆚 Iowa<br>⏰ 2:30 pm CT<br>📍 Wrigley Field<br>📻 <a href="https://twitter.com/WGNRadio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WGNRadio</a><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/peacock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacock</a> <a href="https://t.co/xqy8MRUvur">pic.twitter.com/xqy8MRUvur</a>
