Roger Goodell: Berlin Eyed for Future Germany Game; NFL Europe Team Still Not Planned

The NFL may soon expand its reach in Germany as part of its annual International Series.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Saturday that Düsseldorf and Berlin have both shown "a lot of interest," so either city could potentially host a game down the road.

"We have every intention to continue to play here," he said of Germany more broadly. "You've been an incredible part of our growth. You've been part of our history of growing our game globally. We're going to continue to play here in some fashion.

Goodell did, however, continue to rule out placing a franchise in Europe. He said the NFL's focus is on widening the International Series.

