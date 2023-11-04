Woj: 76ers 'Know' the Reality of Keeping Joel Embiid Happy amid NBA Trade Rumors

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are aware Joel Embiid's commitment could be finite, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today that "Philly knows" the general dynamic when it comes to appeasing star players and ensuring they have a championship-level roster around them.

Especially once James Harden's relationship with the Sixers deteriorated, some fans started the clock on when Embiid might begin to get a bit restless. He spoke cryptically in June about his desire win a title "whether it's in Philly or anywhere else."

As expected, Philadelphia was unable to get a player of similar caliber when it dealt Harden, so taking a step backward in the short term could be unavoidable. In the wake of the 10-time All-Star saying he was on a "leash" with the 76ers, his departure might actually be addition by subtraction, though.

Embiid pushed back on that idea a bit without being too critical of his now-former teammate.

Philadelphia is off to a 3-1 start without Harden having played, and Tyrese Maxey has fully capitalized on his larger role in the backcourt. The 6'2" guard is averaging 27.3 points and 5.8 assists and shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Maybe the pair of Embiid and Maxey is enough to carry the Sixers toward a deep playoff run, one that would address whatever reservations the reigning MVP may have about the organization's direction.

President of basketball operations Daryl Morey also has a lot potential salary cap space and some assets from the Harden deal he can flip for another star. The Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine and Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby have already been linked.