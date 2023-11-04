Draymond Green Praises Chet Holmgren as 'A Problem' After Warriors' Win vs. Thunder

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were able to escape their first game of the NBA in-season tournament with a 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they got a first-hand look at how impressive Chet Holmgren already is at this early stage of his career.

Speaking to reporters after the game (starts at 6:38 mark), Draymond Green praised the Thunder rookie as "a problem" because they had no answer for him.

"He can play," Green added. "He can dribble the ball, he can shoot the ball, has great length, great shot-blocker. He's only gonna get better."

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Holmgren's first season was spent on the bench due to a foot injury he suffered during a pro-am game. Any concern that he might struggle as a young player coming off a long layoff has been alleviated quickly.

Holmgren finished Friday's game with 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.

The Warriors got the win on Stephen Curry's layup with 0.2 seconds remaining, but there was some controversy on the play. Officials initially waved the basket off when Green was called for interference, but replay determined his contact with the rim didn't cause the ball to take an unnatural bounce.

There were 15 ties and 23 lead changes between the two teams in the game. The fourth quarter alone featured 15 lead changes, including five over the final 2:20.

Even though the final score wasn't what the Thunder wanted, it's hard not to feel anything but positive about where this team is at right now. They put up 139 points and had the Warriors on the ropes in a game that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play because of a knee injury.