Video: Watch Justin Bieber's Crossover, Highlights from LA Basketball Game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer Justin Bieber is keeping his basketball skills finely tuned after taking the court for a game in Los Angeles on Friday.

Bieber showed off some impressive moves to attack the basket, including a nice crossover.

Per TMZ Sports, Bieber played for Team Nahmias at SRGN's studio in Los Angeles for a friendly matchup.

The 20,000 square foot studio, owned by sneaker designer Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone, opened on April 30, 2022, and contains a regulation-sized basketball court.

This marks the second time in two weeks that Bieber was on the Nahmias squad for a game at the studio. He played for them in a 109-71 loss to SRGN on Oct. 19.

Things went better for Nahmias in the rematch, though they were still unable to get the best of SRGN with a 110-102 defeat. TMZ noted Bieber finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds and one assist.