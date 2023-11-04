Video: Watch Justin Bieber's Crossover, Highlights from LA Basketball Game

Video: Watch Justin Bieber's Crossover, Highlights from LA Basketball GameNovember 4, 2023
Grammy-winning singer Justin Bieber is keeping his basketball skills finely tuned after taking the court for a game in Los Angeles on Friday.
Bieber showed off some impressive moves to attack the basket, including a nice crossover.
Per TMZ Sports, Bieber played for Team Nahmias at SRGN's studio in Los Angeles for a friendly matchup.
The 20,000 square foot studio, owned by sneaker designer Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone, opened on April 30, 2022, and contains a regulation-sized basketball court.
This marks the second time in two weeks that Bieber was on the Nahmias squad for a game at the studio. He played for them in a 109-71 loss to SRGN on Oct. 19.
Things went better for Nahmias in the rematch, though they were still unable to get the best of SRGN with a 110-102 defeat. TMZ noted Bieber finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Bieber has plenty of experience in high-profile basketball games. The 29-year-old is a two-time participant in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. He was named MVP of the 2011 game, despite his East team losing to the West squad. He returned to the game seven years later in L.A., finishing with four points.