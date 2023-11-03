Michigan's Connor Stalions Resigns Amid Sign-Stealing Investigation

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan on Friday announced the resignation of Connor Stalions, the football staff member being probed by an ongoing NCAA investigation into the school's alleged sign-stealing scheme.

After initial reports that Stalions had been fired, The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach reported Stalions had "refused to cooperative with any internal or external investigations."

Michigan suspended Stalions with pay on October 20, the day after Stalions was designated a "person of interest" in the NCAA's investigation, according to ESPN.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach reported Stalions had purchased tickets to at least 35 games at 17 stadiums.

In multiple instances, Stalions paid other people to attend games and film the sidelines of future Michigan opponents, according to ESPN's Dan Murphy.

Central Michigan is currently investigating photos that appear to show Stalions wearing CMU team gear on the sidelines of the Chippewas' season opener at Michigan State.

The NCAA D-I rules explicitly prohibit "off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents in the same season."