Alabama's Nick Saban Says He Busted Blood Vessel in Eye from 'Yelling Too Much'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The mystery of Nick Saban's bloodshot eye has finally been solved.

Alabama's head coach revealed the answer during his radio show on Thursday night. He said his doctor told him the issue was a busted blood vessel that came from yelling too much.

"You got it from yelling," Saban said his doctor told him (h/t Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News). "There's nothing wrong with you. You just got it from yelling. You busted a blood vessel in your eye from yelling too much."

The mystery of Saban's eye happened earlier in the day during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He didn't have any answer at that time for what happened.

Per the Cleveland Clinic website, the technical term for Saban's eye issue is a subconjunctival hemorrhage. It's considered a "rather minor condition" that can be caused by numerous factors, including straining like during coughing, sneezing or yelling.

Anyone who has seen Saban on the sidelines during his 30 years as a head coach between college and the NFL will not be surprised that yelling was the cause of him breaking a blood vessel.

All you have to do is watch Saban's reaction after Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright scored a rushing touchdown in a Sept. 30 game between the SEC rivals to know something like this could happen.