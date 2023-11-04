NFL Week 9 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy FootballNovember 4, 2023
NFL Week 9 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football
Despite being a low-scoring and defensively driven battle, Thursday night's matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was a fun way to kick off Week 9.
The Steelers found enough offense to pull ahead late, though rookie quarterback Will Levis nearly mounted a comeback drive for Tennessee.
While the game didn't provide too many twists or turns, it did produce a couple of unexpected fantasy performances. Titans receiver Kyle Philips had four receptions for 68 yards, while Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson had seven catches, 90 yards and his first touchdown grab since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.
Where might managers find similar values for Week 9 daily fantasy sports (DFS) games? Let's examine that and a few pricey options who shouldn't be trusted.
Quarterback
Target: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, $5,100
Managers seeking a budget option at quarterback should consider Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young. While Young hasn't been a consistent DFS option by any stretch, he does have some upside—as evidenced by a three-touchdown outing against the Detroit Lions.
Young picked up his first win as a pro in Week 8, and he's set to face an Indianapolis Colts defense that hasn't been great against the pass.
The Colts rank 26th in net yards per attempt allowed, and they just gave up 350 passing yards to Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. Consider Young a sleeper play for managers who want to spend big at the skill positions.
Fade: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks, $6,000
Geno Smith has been a much more dependable budget option this season. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has topped 250 passing yards four times and has two touchdown passes in each of his last two games.
However, turnovers have been an issue for Smith recently—he has five interceptions in his last three games—and he'll be on the road to face a stout Baltimore Ravens defense.
The Ravens have allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Seattle's game plan should revolve around Kenneth Walker II, Zach Charbonnet and the ground game, making Smith an extremely dicey play at this price point.
Running Back
Target: Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns, $5,300
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford hasn't quite been the DFS replacement for Nick Chubb that managers might have hoped for. He's become part of a committee with Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong, and he was limited by an ankle injury in Week 8.
However, Ford remains Cleveland's new starter and he's been relatively active in the passing game (15 receptions). He's the most explosive back remaining on the roster, and his breakaway speed could come into play against the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona is allowing an average of 4.4 yards per carry and has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
Fade: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers, $6,200
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones salvaged some value in Week 8 with four receptions. However, he continues to yield carries to AJ Dillon and hasn't topped 60 scrimmage yards since Week 1.
Jones continues to battle the hamstring injury that has limited him since the opening week. However, head coach Matt LaFleur insists that Jones is in line for a larger role this week.
"Ready to cut him loose," LaFleur said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
There's a decent point-per-reception (PPR) floor with Jones this week, but his ceiling against the Los Angeles Rams is limited. L.A. has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Wide Receiver
Target: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, $6,500
Fantasy enthusiasts had hoped to see New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson take off with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. Unfortunately, that dream was put on hold when Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1.
However, Wilson has remained a viable DFS option, with five or more receptions in five of seven games. He's starting to develop a rapport with Zach Wilson too and has 15 catches for 190 yards over his last two outings.
Though not a true budget option Wilson represents a great value at this price point. Against a Chargers team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, he has top-five scoring potential at his position this week.
Fade: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles, $7,100
DeVonta Smith could go in the opposite direction of Wilson this week. The Philadelphia Eagles pass-catcher is coming off a 99-yard, one-touchdown performance but hasn't been especially consistent.
Smith has reached five receptions and 75 yards three times but has fallen below 50 yards five times. Against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers, this could be a down week for the 24-year-old.
This is going to be a tight contest with a shot at NFC East supremacy on the line. Expect Philly's passing attack to flow primarily through A.J. Brown and for the Eagles to lean heavily on the run.
Tight End
Target: Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $3,000
It's usually not worth targeting a true tight end sleeper in DFS since the position only carries a few high price tags. Managers looking to go cheap at TE, though, should consider Cade Otton of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Otton is coming off a four-catch, 27-yard game against the Buffalo Bills that included a two-point conversion snag. He's had nine receptions over his past two games and has become a target that Baker Mayfield trusts.
The Bucs have had extra time to prepare for the Houston Texans, who have a strong pass defense but have been susceptible to opposing tight ends. Houston has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position this season.
Fade: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns, $3,800
It's looking like the Browns will have Deshaun Watson back under center to face the Cardinals. That, however, might actually be a bad thing for tight end David Njoku.
In his three complete games with Watson, Njoku has averaged just over three catches and 30 yards. Arizona's pass defense is suspect, but it has held its own against opposing tight ends—only Cleveland has allowed fewer fantasy points.
We might see Watson and Njoku get on the same page this week, but there's too much boom-or-bust potential to consider Njoku a dependable DFS play.
*Fantasy scoring information from FantasyPros.
