NFL Week 9 DFS: Cheap Targets and Pricey Fades on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football

Target: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, $6,500



Fantasy enthusiasts had hoped to see New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson take off with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. Unfortunately, that dream was put on hold when Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1.



However, Wilson has remained a viable DFS option, with five or more receptions in five of seven games. He's starting to develop a rapport with Zach Wilson too and has 15 catches for 190 yards over his last two outings.



Though not a true budget option Wilson represents a great value at this price point. Against a Chargers team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, he has top-five scoring potential at his position this week.



Fade: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles, $7,100



DeVonta Smith could go in the opposite direction of Wilson this week. The Philadelphia Eagles pass-catcher is coming off a 99-yard, one-touchdown performance but hasn't been especially consistent.



Smith has reached five receptions and 75 yards three times but has fallen below 50 yards five times. Against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers, this could be a down week for the 24-year-old.

