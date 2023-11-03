Mike McDaniel Talks Dolphins Narratives Ahead of Chiefs Game: 'None of it Matters'November 3, 2023
Sunday's game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will bring with it plenty of narratives depending on the result, but Miami head coach Mike McDaniel isn't focused on any of the noise.
"I'll tell you what's going to happen with the Miami Dolphins. We lose, we can't beat good teams. We win, we're going to win the Super Bowl," McDaniel told reporters Friday. "None of it matters. You have to be your best when your best is required, and that's when there's elimination games. So you're trying to build towards that and take advantage of every opportunity to best service yourself for the situation at end of the season."
