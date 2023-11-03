X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Mike McDaniel Talks Dolphins Narratives Ahead of Chiefs Game: 'None of it Matters'

    Erin WalshNovember 3, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the second half of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Sunday's game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will bring with it plenty of narratives depending on the result, but Miami head coach Mike McDaniel isn't focused on any of the noise.

    "I'll tell you what's going to happen with the Miami Dolphins. We lose, we can't beat good teams. We win, we're going to win the Super Bowl," McDaniel told reporters Friday. "None of it matters. You have to be your best when your best is required, and that's when there's elimination games. So you're trying to build towards that and take advantage of every opportunity to best service yourself for the situation at end of the season."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Mike McDaniel Talks Dolphins Narratives Ahead of Chiefs Game: 'None of it Matters'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon