Giants' Rooting Guide for 2024 NFL Draft Implications of Week 9

The Giants should be rooting for Kyler Murray to make his season debut on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The more games Murray starts, the better it is for the draft stock of the Giants and other teams with one or two wins.

However, the Cardinals could go with rookie Clayton Tune at quarterback in place of Josh Dobbs, who was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday night.

Arizona may not want Murray's season debut to come against one of the best defenses in the NFL. But it would also be putting Tune in a less-than-ideal situation.

A win in Cleveland seems unlikely, but it is still something the Giants have to root for.