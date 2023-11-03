College Football Betting Odds Week 10: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 ScheduleNovember 3, 2023
College Football Betting Odds Week 10: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule
The SEC Championship Game matchup could be effectively set after Week 10.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs each face their closest competitor in their respective divisions at home on Saturday.
Alabama appears to have the tougher task of the two against the LSU Tigers, who beat the Crimson Tide in Baton Rouge last season.
An Alabama win would put it two games in front of LSU in the SEC West and keep it one game ahead over the Ole Miss Rebels with a head-to-head tiebreaker in hand.
Georgia enters Saturday with a 1.5-game lead over the Missouri Tigers in the SEC East.
Mizzou is a much larger underdog than LSU against one of the SEC's divisional leaders, but that also means it could have a better chance of covering the spread.
The Tigers may not end UGA's 25-game winning streak, but it could at least make things interesting before Georgia locks up the SEC East crown.
Week 10 Top 25 Schedule and Odds
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, November 4
No. 1 Ohio State (-19) at Rutgers (Noon ET, CBS)
No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas (-4) (Noon ET, Fox)
Texas A&M at No. 10 Ole Miss (-3) (Noon ET, ESPN)
No. 15 Notre Dame (-3) at Clemson (Noon ET, ABC)
UConn at No. 17 Tennessee (-36) (Noon ET, SEC Network)
Arizona State at No. 18 Utah (-11) (2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
Army at No. 25 Air Force (-18) (2:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)
No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia (-15) (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 4 Florida State (-21.5) at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
No. 11 Penn State (-8.5) at Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
No. 9 Oklahoma (-6) at No. 22 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville (-9.5) (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
No. 24 Tulane (-17) at East Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)
California at No. 6 Oregon (-24.5) (5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State (-2.5) (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Purdue at No. 3 Michigan (-32.5) (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)
No. 5 Washington (-3) at No. 20 USC (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-3) (7:45 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 16 Oregon State (-13.5) at Colorado (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)
No. 19 UCLA (-2.5) at Arizona (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1)
No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (-3)
Alabama is set up for a massive game at home to enact revenge on LSU.
LSU comes into Bryant-Denny Stadium averaging 395 total yards allowed per contest.
The Tigers allowed over 35 points to all three of their ranked opponents. They went 1-2 in those games because their offense could not make up for the defensive shortcomings.
The same game script could come into play on Saturday against Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide.
Alabama played better defense this season than the Tigers, and its offense hit the 24-point mark in each of its last five games.
The Crimson Tide's point total could easily get into the 30s against the LSU defense that needs some major fixes in the offseason.
LSU's defense could turn things around in Tuscaloosa, but it had two chances to do that against a premier opponent after its opening weekend loss to the Florida State Seminoles and proved it couldn't.
Alabama should take advantage of LSU's defensive shortcomings to win and enact some revenge from last year's overtime defeat in Baton Rouge.
No. 12 Missouri (+15) No. 2 Georgia
Missouri has the most explosive offense that the Georgia defense has seen in 2023.
Georgia comes into Saturday with one win over a Top 25 team. It handled the Kentucky Wildcats' run-heavy offense in a 51-13 victory.
Missouri will not falter inside Sanford Stadium, like Kentucky did, because it has a passing offense that could cause UGA some headaches.
Quarterback Brady Cook thrown for 2,259 yards and 15 touchdowns. More importantly, he has not made many mistakes.
Cook was intercepted on three occasions and sacked just 13 times over eight games. He performed well in Mizzou's two wins over Top 25 foes.
Mizzou beat the Kansas State Wildcats and Kentucky, but it fell to LSU because it conceded 49 points.
Mizzou's defense not performing well against the No. 2 team in the country is a concern, especially after the LSU loss, but as long as its offense can move the ball on a Georgia defense that gave up 20 points in four of the last five games, the Tigers can at least stay within two touchdowns.