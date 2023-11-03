College Football Betting Odds Week 10: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

2 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama is set up for a massive game at home to enact revenge on LSU.

LSU comes into Bryant-Denny Stadium averaging 395 total yards allowed per contest.

The Tigers allowed over 35 points to all three of their ranked opponents. They went 1-2 in those games because their offense could not make up for the defensive shortcomings.

The same game script could come into play on Saturday against Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide.

Alabama played better defense this season than the Tigers, and its offense hit the 24-point mark in each of its last five games.

The Crimson Tide's point total could easily get into the 30s against the LSU defense that needs some major fixes in the offseason.

LSU's defense could turn things around in Tuscaloosa, but it had two chances to do that against a premier opponent after its opening weekend loss to the Florida State Seminoles and proved it couldn't.