College Football Picks Week 10: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

1 of 3

James Gilbert/Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN2

Florida produced one of the best home resumes during the first two months of the college football season.

The Gators' most notable triumph in Gainesville came against the Tennessee Volunteers on September 16.

Florida's 13-point margin of victory against the Vols was the smallest of its four home victories in 2023.

The Gators have not played the best of opponents, outside of Tennessee, on home soil, but they should be commended for taking advantage of significant mismatches.

Arkansas has not won a game since September 9 and it is coming off its worst offensive performance of the season two weeks ago.

The three-point outing at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs prompted the Razorbacks to fire offensive coordinator Dan Enos, but that may not change things for Sam Pittman's side.

Arkansas has been on the losing end of five one-score games during its six-game losing streak, but that run could end against a Florida defense that played at home.