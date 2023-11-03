College Football Picks Week 10: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

College Football Picks Week 10: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds ChangeNovember 3, 2023
The Florida Gators have been one of the most reliable home teams in college football this season.
Florida enters Week 10 with a 4-0 home mark that includes a quartet of double-digit victories.
Billy Napier's side can extend that incredible run in Gainesville against a struggling Arkansas Razorbacks team.
A game against Arkansas typically does not carry a ton of meaning for the Gators, but they need a win to become bowl eligible before they finish the season against three straight Top 25 foes.
Florida is one of a few small favorites on the point spread who are more than trustworthy on Saturday's slate.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Golden Gophers will attempt to extend their winning streaks on Saturday as they stay alive in the hunt for the Big Ten West crown.
Nebraska and Minnesota are two of four Big Ten West teams who enter Saturday with a 3-2 league record. Wins are needed for both programs to keep their dreams of a Big Ten Championship Game berth alive.
Arkansas at Florida (-4.5)
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN2
Florida produced one of the best home resumes during the first two months of the college football season.
The Gators' most notable triumph in Gainesville came against the Tennessee Volunteers on September 16.
Florida's 13-point margin of victory against the Vols was the smallest of its four home victories in 2023.
The Gators have not played the best of opponents, outside of Tennessee, on home soil, but they should be commended for taking advantage of significant mismatches.
Arkansas has not won a game since September 9 and it is coming off its worst offensive performance of the season two weeks ago.
The three-point outing at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs prompted the Razorbacks to fire offensive coordinator Dan Enos, but that may not change things for Sam Pittman's side.
Arkansas has been on the losing end of five one-score games during its six-game losing streak, but that run could end against a Florida defense that played at home.
The Razorbacks could be outmatched once again, and this time they may not have the luxury of coming away with a one-score defeat as a small positive.
Nebraska (-3) at Michigan State
Saturday, Noon ET, FS1
Nebraska is playing some of the best defensive football in the FBS right now.
The Cornhuskers allowed 30 points in their last three games.
The Michigan State Spartans gave up at least 27 points in each of their last three defeats.
Nebraska's overwhelming better defensive form should be the difference inside Spartan Stadium on Saturday.
Michigan State can't stop anything, and that should allow Heinrich Haarberg to lead the Huskers on a handful of scoring drives.
The Spartans can't play from behind. They scored just 12 points in a loss to Minnesota last week and were shutout by the Michigan Wolverines two weeks ago.
Michigan State is just waiting for its nightmare season to be over, while Nebraska needs to keep stacking wins to potentially reach the Big Ten Championship Game.
The team with more motivation and the far better defense should cruise in East Lansing.
Illinois at Minnesota (-1.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN
Minnesota strung together two solid performances to get back into the Big Ten West title conversation.
P.J. Fleck's side beat the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road and then came home to beat Michigan State by 15 points last week.
Minnesota held Iowa to 127 total yards two weeks ago, and it outgained each of its last two opponents by over 100 yards.
The Gophers found an offensive rhythm behind quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and their defense is playing its best football of the season.
Minnesota should use some methodical drives, led by Kaliakmanis, and some stout defensive play to get past the Illinois Fighting Illini as a short favorite.
Illinois is mired at the bottom of the Big Ten West with a 1-4 league record. It has been too inconsistent on offense to trust against a solid Gophers defense.
The Illini could struggle with turnovers on Saturday, as quarterback Luke Altmyer thrown nine interceptions and has been sacked 29 times.
