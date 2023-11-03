Purdue HC Ryan Walters on Michigan Scandal: 'They Aren't Allegations. It Happened'

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Ahead of this week's game against Michigan, Purdue head coach Ryan Walters didn't hold back when discussing the school's sign-stealing scandal.

"They aren't allegations. It happened," Walters told reporters on Thursday. "There's video evidence. There's ticket purchases you can track back. We know for a fact they were at a number of our games."

Michigan staffer Connor Stalions has been suspended after being revealed as the center of the sign-stealing operation that is being investigated by the NCAA. He allegedly bought tickets to games involving Michigan opponents and even appeared on opposing teams' sidelines.

Saturday's game between Purdue and Michigan will be a rematch of the 2022 Big Ten Championship. The teams have been going in opposite directions this year, as the Boilermakers are 2-6 and the Wolverines are 8-0 and were ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings released earlier this week. Walters said his coaching staff has had to make some adjustments amid the ongoing scandal.

"We've had to teach our guys a new language in terms of some signals and we'll operate different offensively," Walters said. "You might see us in a huddle for the first time this season. So it is what it is, but we're excited to go play and I think it would make for a great story."

Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday that Big Ten athletic directors "continued to encourage action from the league over Michigan's sign-stealing scandal and gave their support for any decision that is made" during a meeting with commissioner Tony Petitti.