Biggest Questions Heading into the 2023-24 Men's College Basketball Season

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

We may think we know who the 25 best teams in the country are, but last year was a vivid reminder that we don't know a damn thing before the season begins.

AP preseason No. 1 North Carolina? Missed the NCAA tournament.

No. 1 seed Purdue? Wasn't ranked to open the season.

National champion Connecticut? See: Purdue.

With that in mind, who are the teams that we'll look back on in five months and wonder what in the world we were thinking?

On the "most likely to disappoint" front, the choice almost has to be the Houston Cougars at No. 7 in the AP poll.

We're at the point with Kelvin Sampson where you have to assume he'll find some diamonds in the rough in the process of churning out a championship-caliber defense. However, replacing all of Marcus Sasser, Jarace Walker and Tramon Mark while graduating to a much higher difficulty level in the Big 12 won't be easy.

Ja'Vier Francis was one of just seven players to log at least 300 minutes with a PER of 31 or greater last season, but can he maintain that fire while going from 10 MPG to more like 30 MPG?

Houston's season may depend upon it.

At the other end of the spectrum, it sure does feel like we are sleeping on the unranked Maryland Terrapins.

I mean, how many other 22-win teams are bringing back three players who averaged at least 11 points per game?

Well, after what some people might consider "an excessive amount of research," that's one question I can answer. There were 93 teams with at least 22 wins in 2022-23, but only five retained at least three 11 PPG scorers: Maryland, two popular Final Four picks in Creighton and Marquette and two mid-majors expected to return to the dance in Saint Mary's and Boise State.