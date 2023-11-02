2024 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Preseason Projection of the Field of 68

3 of 9

Bob Levey/Getty Images

7 Teams in the Projected Field (by Overall Seed): 1. Kansas, 5. Houston, 12. Texas, 17. Baylor, 27. TCU, 31. Kansas State, 36. Iowa State

Also Considered: Texas Tech, Cincinnati, BYU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

Biggest Change: Four new teams

Of the now 14 teams in the Big 12, the only in/out change is West Virginia (a No. 9 seed seven months ago) dropping out of the projected field after what we'll just call a tumultuous offseason.

Save for Kansas climbing from No. 3 overall to No. 1 overall, all seven Big 12 teams in our field are projected a bit lower for 2024 than where they landed in 2023, but no particularly substantial changes.

Aside from, you know, the addition of Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF to the conference.

Maybe the college football fans in the crowd have already accepted this as normal, but at the very least, it's going to be weird when the Houston Cougars are an underdog in like half of their league games, considering the way they ran roughshod over the AAC for the vast majority of the past half-decade.

Despite losing Marcus Sasser and Jarace Walker, will they make a seamless transition into what has been the clear-cut best conference in recent years? It will largely depend on the additions of transfer L.J. Cryer (15.0 PPG at Baylor) and Damian Dunn* (15.3 PPG at Temple), as well as how well Ja'Vier Francis handles what figures to be a drastic uptick in playing time. But goodness knows Kelvin Sampson can coach and has succeeded in the Big 12 before.

It's the other three teams who figure to experience some serious tough sledding in their debut year in the Big 12.

Both Cincinnati and UCF are seeking their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019. BYU made the dance in 2021, but it hasn't won a tournament game since 2012. They'll likely each finish in the bottom five in what will be a most unforgiving league.