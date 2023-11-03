Raiders' Hunter Renfrow Talks HC Change: 'We're Not Walking on Egg Shells Everywhere'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After the abrupt head coaching change this week, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be adjusting quite well.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow told reporters on Thursday that the players feel like Antonio Pierce taking over as interim head coach following the firing of Josh McDaniels has brought a new sense of confidence to the team.

"There is a different energy," Renfrow said. "I think AP alluded to it, it's fun when you have nothing to lose. Let's go out there and have a great time and play hard and play fast. … We're not walking on eggshells everywhere."

McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Las Vegas has a 3-5 record and most recently underperformed in a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported on Thursday that things are looser for the Raiders under Pierce, with players "warming up to the musical stylings of seminal rap group N.W.A.'s 'Straight Outta Compton' to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams taking running back Ameer Abdullah to school in the locker room's new mini-basketball hoop to offensive linemen wrestling each other WWE style."

"Don't get it confused," Adams said. "It's not a celebration that we have a new coach and there's been changes made. We, obviously, think it was time, one way or the other, it was time for some sort of change.