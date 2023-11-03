Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Discipline Demanded by Big Ten Athletic Directors

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Big Ten athletic directors want the conference to take disciplinary action against Michigan during an ongoing NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation by the Wolverines, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel reported.

Athletic directors met with Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti Thursday and "gave their support for any decision that is made" regarding action against Michigan, Dellenger and Wetzel reported.

Petitti is next set to meet with Michigan president Santa Ono Friday, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

This is the second time in the last week the athletic directors have met with Petitti, per Dellenger and Wetzel. Petitti also met with some Big Ten presidents last week, both with and without Ono, they reported.

Big Ten coaches met with Petitti on Wednesday to share a similar message, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The Wolverines are 8-0 and sit No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. According to Dellenger and Wetzel, possible penalties could range from a suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh to suspended games.

Any "major" disciplinary action would have to be approved by Big Ten presidents serving on the league's executive board, per Dellenger and Wetzel.

The NCAA's investigation has so far centered around now-suspended staffer Connor Stalions, as first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach.

ESPN's Dan Murphy reported last week that Stalions had purchased tickets to at least 35 games featuring potential Michigan conference and CFP opponents over the past three seasons, and had paid at least one person to film opponents' sidelines. The NCAA prohibits in-person scouting of future opponents.

According to Dellenger, Big Ten teams were aware of Michigan's alleged operation "well before" the NCAA investigation.

This knowledge was widespread enough that TCU, Michigan's opponent in the 2022 CFP semifinal, mixed fake signals in with real ones to confuse Wolverines staff during the Fiesta Bowl, Dellenger reported. TCU ended up upsetting Michigan 51-45.

Although the NCAA is only weeks into its investigation, Big Ten leaders are reportedly ready to see action taken against a scheme they allegedly have known about for years. Thamel reported the coaches' bid for Petitti to take action was "intense and emotional."