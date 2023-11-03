ESPN College Gameday 2023: Week 10 Schedule, Location, Predictions and More

2 of 2

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With one loss on the season so far for Alabama and two for LSU, neither team can afford to drop their Week 10 contest if they want to have any hope of making the College Football Playoff...and, frankly, that ship may have already sailed, given that Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington remain undefeated.

The match is a classic clash between a high-powered offense—LSU's 552.9 yards per game and 47.4 points per game are both NCAA bests—and a stout defense, with Alabama allowing 16.50 points per game (16th in the NCAA but second in the SEC) and 306.4 yards (17th in NCAA, third in SEC). The Crimson Tide are also eighth in sacks, averaging 3.5 per game, with the fourth-highest sack percentage.



And Alabama will have to disrupt LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels if they hope to take the win. The Crimson Tide surely have unhappy memories of their shocking loss (as the 13.5-point favorite) to LSU thanks to Daniels' 25-yard rushing touchdown and successful two-point conversion to win the game in overtime.

But this matchup may come down to Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe taking advantage of an LSU secondary that will be missing three of its top defensive backs.