ESPN College Gameday 2023: Week 10 Schedule, Location, Predictions and More
We've reached Week 10 of the 37th season of ESPN College Gameday, and so far this year, we've already seen the pregame show hit up locations such as South Bend, Indiana; Durham, North Carolina and Columbus, Ohio.
In Week 10, the team—host Rece Davis; analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee; college football insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims—will broadcast live from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for an SEC West matchup between No. 9 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) and No. 15 LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC).
ESPN College Gameday was also in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9 as Alabama took on Texas, which handed the Crimson Tide its lone loss on the season so far.
Below you'll find all the information you need to tune in to the pregame show Saturday morning as well as a preview of and prediction for Alabama's clash against LSU in what is a must-win game for both teams.
Week 10 College Gameday Schedule, Tune-In Info
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Air Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN, ESPNU
Live Stream: ESPN App
Kickoff: 7:45 p.m.
LSU vs. Alabama Preview and Prediction
With one loss on the season so far for Alabama and two for LSU, neither team can afford to drop their Week 10 contest if they want to have any hope of making the College Football Playoff...and, frankly, that ship may have already sailed, given that Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington remain undefeated.
The match is a classic clash between a high-powered offense—LSU's 552.9 yards per game and 47.4 points per game are both NCAA bests—and a stout defense, with Alabama allowing 16.50 points per game (16th in the NCAA but second in the SEC) and 306.4 yards (17th in NCAA, third in SEC). The Crimson Tide are also eighth in sacks, averaging 3.5 per game, with the fourth-highest sack percentage.
And Alabama will have to disrupt LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels if they hope to take the win. The Crimson Tide surely have unhappy memories of their shocking loss (as the 13.5-point favorite) to LSU thanks to Daniels' 25-yard rushing touchdown and successful two-point conversion to win the game in overtime.
But this matchup may come down to Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe taking advantage of an LSU secondary that will be missing three of its top defensive backs.
Prediction: Alabama 32, LSU 26