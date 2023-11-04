Ranking 10 Future MLB Stars in the 2023 Arizona Fall League All-Star Game

0 of 10

Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Arizona Fall League is an annual showcase of some of the top prospects around baseball, with Julio Rodríguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Trout among the league's notable recent alumni.

The six-team league is often an opportunity for teams to get one final look at players who will potentially be added to the 40-man roster during the offseason, or to give players who missed time to injury during the regular season an opportunity to make up for lost time.

The league's annual All-Star Game, which is known as the AFL Fall Stars Game, will be played on Sunday, Nov. 5 and televised on MLB Network.