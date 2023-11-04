Ranking 10 Future MLB Stars in the 2023 Arizona Fall League All-Star Game

Ranking 10 Future MLB Stars in the 2023 Arizona Fall League All-Star GameNovember 4, 2023
The Arizona Fall League is an annual showcase of some of the top prospects around baseball, with Julio Rodríguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Trout among the league's notable recent alumni.
The six-team league is often an opportunity for teams to get one final look at players who will potentially be added to the 40-man roster during the offseason, or to give players who missed time to injury during the regular season an opportunity to make up for lost time.
The league's annual All-Star Game, which is known as the AFL Fall Stars Game, will be played on Sunday, Nov. 5 and televised on MLB Network.
Ahead is a breakdown of the top prospects who will be in action in this year's Fall Stars Game, with a look at where they ranked in B/R's final Top 100 prospect list of the season, their AFL stats and a scouting report.
10. OF Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals
B/R Top 100 Rank: Next 50
AFL Stats: 21 G, .273/.364/.416, 5 XBH (3 HR), 7 RBI, 15 SB
Speedy outfielder Victor Scott II is quickly shaping up to be one of the biggest steals of the 2022 draft class as a fifth-round pick out of West Virginia.
The 22-year-old led the minors with 94 steals in 108 attempts during the regular season, and he also hit .303/.369/.425 with 39 extra-base hits and 95 runs scored in 132 games between High-A and Double-A.
His speed is his greatest asset, but he also has an advanced hit tool and a terrific glove in center field, and his strong performance in the Arizona Fall League could be enough to vault him onto leaguewide Top 100 lists for 2024.
9. OF Sterlin Thompson, Colorado Rockies
B/R Top 100 Rank: Next 50
AFL Stats: 20 G, .342/.463/.487, 9 XBH (0 HR), 13 RBI, 14 R
One of the best college hitters in the 2022 draft class, Sterlin Thompson started his first full professional season with a bang, hitting .463/.513/.746 with 12 extra-base hits in 78 plate appearances in April.
An elbow injury threw water on his scorching hot start and ended up costing him the entire month of May, but he still finished the 2023 season hitting .293/.376/.487 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 56 RBI in 94 games.
The 22-year-old played exclusively third base and designated hitter during the regular season, but he has seen action at second base and both corner outfield spots in the Arizona Fall League to add to his versatility.
8. OF Chase DeLauter, Cleveland Guardians
B/R Top 100: Next 50
AFL Stats: 19 G, .254/.344/.465, 7 XBH (4 HR), 23 RBI, 15 R
Slugger Chase DeLauter hit .437/.576/.828 in 118 plate appearances during his junior season at James Madison before suffering a broken left foot, and despite that injury, he was still selected No. 16 overall in the 2022 draft by the Cleveland Guardians.
The 22-year-old finally made his pro debut on June 5, and he quickly made up for lost time by hitting .355/.417/.528 with 27 extra-base hits in 57 games between rookie ball, High-A and Double-A.
His 55-hit, 60-power profile gives him arguably the highest offensive profile of any prospect in the Cleveland system, and he looks the part of a future middle-of-the-order slugger with a 6'4", 235-pound frame.
7. OF Kevin Alcántara, Chicago Cubs
B/R Top 100 Rank: Next 50
AFL Stats: 18 G, .243/.321/.514, 10 XBH (5 HR), 21 RBI, 10 R
The Chicago Cubs acquired Kevin Alcántara at the 2021 trade deadline in the deal that shipped Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees, and he immediately became one of the organization's most promising offensive prospects.
The towering 6'6", 188-pound outfielder hit .284/.345/.466 with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 71 RBI in 102 games while reaching Double-A for the first time, and he has been ahead of the developmental curve for years.
He has the potential for five above-average tools once he settles in at the MLB level, and he could join Pete Crow-Armstrong and Owen Caissie to form one of the most exciting young outfields in baseball.
6. 1B Kyle Manzardo, Cleveland Guardians
B/R Top 100 Rank: Next 50
AFL Stats: 18 G, .257/.345/.568, 12 XBH (5 HR), 15 RBI, 16 R
The Cleveland Guardians acquired first baseman Kyle Manzardo from the Tampa Bay Rays at this year's deadline in exchange for controllable starter Aaron Civale, and he could be in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot next spring.
The 23-year-old hit .327/.426/.617 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 81 RBI in 93 games between High-A and Double-A to fly up top prospect lists during the 2022 season.
Those numbers took a step backward this year in the upper levels of the minors as he hit .237/.337/.464 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI in 97 games, but he had a .938 OPS with six home runs in 21 games after joining the Cleveland organization and his stock is trending up once again with a strong AFL run.
5. IF Jace Jung, Detroit Tigers
B/R Top 100 Rank: 78
AFL Stats: 13 G, .244/.446/.366, 3 XBH (1 HR), 8 RBI, 9 R
After a terrific collegiate career at Texas Tech where he hit .335/.481/.612 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI in 61 games during his junior season, Jace Jung went No. 12 overall in the 2022 draft and jumped straight to High-A after signing.
The 23-year-old got off to a relatively slow start this season, but he picked it up as the summer unfolded and hit .284/.373/.563 with 14 home runs and 39 RBI in 47 games following a second-half promotion to Double-A.
He played exclusively second base during the regular season, but has been used at third base in the Arizona Fall League. Fellow top prospect Colt Keith has also played those two positions, and it remains to be seen who will land where defensively once they arrive in the big leagues.
4. RHP Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers
B/R Top 100 Rank: 73
AFL Stats: 4 GS, 3-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 5 BB, 19 K, 15.2 IP
The first high school pitcher off the board and No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Jackson Jobe checks all the boxes to be a future frontline starter for the Detroit Tigers.
With a lively mid-90s fastball, an electric high-spin slider and a changeup and cutter that also flash plus, he has the makings of a four-pitch repertoire, and he does a good job repeating his clean mechanics.
The 21-year-old had a 2.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 64 innings over three minor league levels in 2023, closing out the year with six shutout innings in his Double-A debut. He will begin 2024 as one of baseball's top pitching prospects.
3. LHP Ricky Tiedemann, Toronto Blue Jays
B/R Top 100 Rank: 33
AFL Stats 4 GS, 2-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 8 BB, 23 K, 18.0 IP
Ricky Tiedemann was one of the breakout prospects of the 2022 season, posting a 2.17 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 78.2 innings across three minor league levels in his pro debut after he was taken in the third round of the 2021 draft.
The 6'4", 220-pound left-hander was slowed by a left biceps injury this season, and he scuffled to a 5.09 ERA in 11 starts at Double-A after shaking off the rust in the lower levels of the minors.
Still just 21 years old, he has the stuff to be a frontline starter, and his 23-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 innings in the Arizona Fall League are a good sign after his walk rate climbed during the regular season.
2. SS Carson Williams, Tampa Bay Rays
B/R Top 100 Rank: 28
AFL Stats: 17 G, .258/.378/.290, 2 XBH (0 HR), 6 RBI, 8 R
Shortstop Carson Williams is the fourth-youngest player in this year's Arizona Fall League contingent, and he has been moving quickly through the Tampa Bay system since he was chosen No. 28 overall in the 2021 draft.
The 20-year-old hit .258/.356/.497 with 21 doubles, 23 home runs, 81 RBI and 20 steals in 115 games playing mostly at the High-A level, but he closed out the season with brief stints at Double-A (six games) and Triple-A (four games).
His 31.4 percent strikeout rate shows his offensive game is still a work-in-progress, but his power potential and standout defense at shortstop give him an extremely high floor even if he never has a plus hit tool.
1. SS Colson Montgomery, Chicago White Sox
B/R Top 100 Rank: 20
AFL Stats: 18 G, .257/.317/.446, 6 XBH (3 HR), 20 RBI, 9 R
Colson Montgomery is the future at shortstop for the Chicago White Sox, and that future could come as early as 2024 depending on what the team decides to do with their club option on veteran Tim Anderson.
The 21-year-old did not start his 2023 season until June 19 after suffering an oblique injury during spring training, but he still hit .287/.456/.484 with 25 extra-base hits in 294 plate appearances between rookie ball, High-A and Double-A.
With a big 6'3", 205-pound frame and a 60-hit, 60-power offensive profile, he has frequently drawn comparisons to Corey Seager, which could make him the future face of the franchise on the South Side.