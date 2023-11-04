Mr. Olympia 2023: Latest Event Schedule and Info on Past Winners

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Super Bowl of bodybuilding is ready to crown a new champion as Mr. Olympia 2023 wraps up Saturday with all of its marquee competitions set to take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

All eyes and targets will be fixed squarely on the broad and tanned back of reigning champion Hadi Choopan, who became the competition's first-ever champion from Iran in 2022, as he was heads and shoulders ahead of everybody else in the field.

Choopan won't have an easy road to a title defense, however, as he'll once again have to outclass and outlast a loaded field of competitors.

Dereck Lunsford and Nick Walker, who placed second and third in 2022, respectively, will both be back with a vengeance as they eye their first Mr. Olympia title. Former champion Brandon Curry will also be in the mix.

The 2019 winner finished in fourth last year and will be looking to get back on top.

Of those challengers it appears that Lunsford is the favorite to take the leap to bodybuilding immortality and win the $400,000 grand prize.

Eight-time champion Ronnie Coleman doesn't believe that Choopan will be able to defend his title and thinks that Lunsford is primed for an upset win in Orlando.

"It's going to be one of the biggest upsets in the sport of bodybuilding ever," Coleman said via BarBend's Terry Ramos.

Mr. Olympia pre-judging occurred Friday night, setting the stage for the biggest night in bodybuilding.

Here's the schedule for the remaining events at Mr. Olympia.

Remaining Event Schedule for Saturday, November 4

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, Finals for:

Mr. Olympia

Men's Physique Olympia

Bikini Olympia

Classic Physique Olympia

Full schedule can be found on the Mr. Olympia Official Site.

Past Winners and Preview

While this year's field is still ultra-talented, there is one very notable name that won't be competing.

Two-time champion and one of the greats of this generation, Ramy "Big Ramy" Elssbiay announced back in September that he wouldn't be able to attend Mr. Olympia due to ongoing elbow problems.

Elssbiay was the favorite to three-peat in 2022 before losing out to Choopan. The 39-year-old was certainly viewed as one of the top contenders this time around but will have to wait a bit longer to enter the sacred ground of three-time champs.

"We are working towards improving ourselves for future shows, so I believe it is the best choice for me right now," Elsbbiay said.

At two titles, Elssbiay is tied with Franco Columbu and Larry Scott for the ninth-most in history. Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney are the record holders at eight championships apiece.

Some other legends of the event include Arnold Schwarzenegger (7 titles), Phil Heath (7), Dorian Yates (6), Jay Cutler (4), Frank Zane (3) and Sergio Oliva (3).

And now, Choopan will have an opportunity to enter some of that company if he's able to go back-to-back on Saturday night.