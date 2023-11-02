Shaq Leonard on Reduced Playing Time: Colts 'Say I Don't Make Enough Splash Plays'

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is not satisfied with his dwindling number of snaps for the Indianapolis Colts.

"I just feel like each week, I prove who I am," Leonard said. "I feel like the way I play the game is getting better and better each week. But they say I don't make enough splash plays, so I guess I'll still be watching for a little bit."

Leonard has played 72 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in seven games so far this season. During his four Pro Bowl seasons between 2018 and 2019, he averaged participation in 93 percent snaps or above, per the Indianapolis Star's Nate Atkins.

The linebacker, who missed the majority of the last two seasons, underwent his second back surgery in five months last November. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley previously said the Colts' goal was to get Leonard back to full participation "sometime in November," per Atkins.

