Shaq Leonard on Reduced Playing Time: Colts 'Say I Don't Make Enough Splash Plays'November 2, 2023
Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is not satisfied with his dwindling number of snaps for the Indianapolis Colts.
"I just feel like each week, I prove who I am," Leonard said. "I feel like the way I play the game is getting better and better each week. But they say I don't make enough splash plays, so I guess I'll still be watching for a little bit."
Dave Griffiths @DaveG_Sports
Shaq Leonard does not seem happy with his continued, limited role with the Colts.<br><br>"Gonna be similar, maybe even worse."<br><br>"They say I don't make enough splash plays, so I guess I'll still be watching for a little bit."<br><br>Full exchange here: <a href="https://t.co/jboMg3kbCO">pic.twitter.com/jboMg3kbCO</a>
Leonard has played 72 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in seven games so far this season. During his four Pro Bowl seasons between 2018 and 2019, he averaged participation in 93 percent snaps or above, per the Indianapolis Star's Nate Atkins.
The linebacker, who missed the majority of the last two seasons, underwent his second back surgery in five months last November. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley previously said the Colts' goal was to get Leonard back to full participation "sometime in November," per Atkins.
