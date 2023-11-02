Oklahoma's Trace Ford Calls out Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy: 'He Loves Being Petty'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oklahoma defensive lineman Trace Ford, who transferred last offseason after four seasons with Oklahoma State, was not impressed by Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy saying he had "not paid attention" to Ford's game tape ahead of Saturday's rivalry showdown.

"He is really smart with the media. He knows exactly what to say," Ford said Thursday on Oklahoma City's WWLS radio, per ESPN's Dave Wilson. "He's a little celebrity when it comes to that stuff. He loves being petty, and I can't wait to play him. I can't wait to see his face. If he hasn't seen me on film yet, I hope he does this weekend."

The same radio station asked Gundy about Ford on Monday, per Wilson.

"I've watched a lot of tape and honestly have not paid not paid attention or noticed," Gundy answered. "I look at concepts, schemes, numbers. ... What to attack, what I want to stay away from, things like that more so necessarily than who it would be, so I don't really notice things like that."

Ford will face his former coach on Saturday when No. 10 Oklahoma plays at Oklahoma State. He has 10 tackles, including 2.0 for loss, and one defensive interception through eight games this season.

