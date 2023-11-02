Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Managers

Prescott may not be the model of consistency at the position, but when he's in a groove, you want him in your lineup. He sure appears to be on a roll now. In Week 6, he passed for 272 yards and a score while adding a season-high 40 rushing yards with his first touchdown run of the campaign. In Week 8, he completed 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns against one interception.