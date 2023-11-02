Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Managers

Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football ManagersNovember 2, 2023
Building a talented fantasy football roster is only the first item on a championship checklist.
You still have to properly manage that talent to bring the best out of your bunch.
That's what makes all of the weekly start-or-sit debates so critical, so let's dive right into them with one play and one bench recommendation at each of the three marquee positions for Week 9.
Start: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (at Philadelphia Eagles)
Prescott may not be the model of consistency at the position, but when he's in a groove, you want him in your lineup. He sure appears to be on a roll now. In Week 6, he passed for 272 yards and a score while adding a season-high 40 rushing yards with his first touchdown run of the campaign. In Week 8, he completed 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns against one interception.
He has a chance to keep the good times rolling against a Philadelphia Eagles defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.
Sit: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks (at Buffalo Ravens)
Smith has yet to find the magic that worked so often for him last season, and he might be moving farther away from it with each passing game. In the past three weeks, he's had more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four).
There isn't much evidence suggesting he'll snap out of this funk any time soon, and fantasy managers certainly shouldn't count on it happening this week. The Ravens have been the stingiest defense against fantasy quarterbacks this season.
Start: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts (at Carolina Panthers)
Yes, Taylor remains trapped in a timeshare with Zack Moss, but there are enough touches to go around in this backfield for both to offer fantasy relevance. Taylor has the superior talent, though, and it's starting to show more. In the past two weeks, Taylor has 34 touches for 217 scrimmage yards. Moss' 31 touches over this same stretch have yielded 136 scrimmage yards.
Both backs figure to remain heavily involved in the offense (for now at least), and both have a chance to produce against this Carolina defense. Only the Denver Broncos have allowed more fantasy points to running backs than the Panthers.
Sit: Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings (at Atlanta Falcons)
Mattison brought breakout potential into this season with Minnesota having moved on from Dalvin Cook, but it became clear pretty early Mattison wasn't joining the elites. Then, his fantasy value shifted over to his theoretical floor as the Vikings' lead back, but that argument has lost some steam with the addition and recent emergence of Cam Akers (22 touches over the past two games).
It's getting difficult to trust Mattison at this point, and it feels impossible to do so in this matchup. The Falcons have surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to the position.
Start: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Tennessee Titans)
Johnson has hit the ground running since returning from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He has 20 total targets in his two games back, 14 of which came in his most recent outing. He hasn't hit 90 receiving yards in a contest or found the end zone yet, but volume like this is valuable on its own.
Plus, his yardage could spike at any moment, and he'll score some touchdowns sooner than later. In fact, both could happen Thursday when he locks horns with a Titans defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers.
Sit: Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
It always feels risky sitting a player as talented at Watson, but you could argue the bigger risk at the moment would be keeping him in your lineup. He has only hauled in 11 of his 24 targets so far, scored his lone touchdown back in September and finished his past two games with fewer than 35 receiving yards.
Hopefully, his luck changes at some point, but there's no reason to wager your fantasy success on that happening this week.