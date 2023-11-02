NBA Rumors: Bismack Biyombo, Grizzlies Agree to 1-Year, $5M Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are off to an 0-5 start, and they are reportedly adding some depth in the frontcourt as they attempt to correct course.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Memphis signed big man Bismack Biyombo to a one-year, $5 million contract. The deal features $1 million in guarantees.

While the Ja Morant suspension generated the most headlines, his absence isn't the only reason the Grizzlies have struggled out of the gates in 2023-24.

Center Steven Adams is out for the season because of a knee injury, and power forward Brandon Clarke is out with an Achilles injury with no set timeline for return. As a result, Memphis has been forced to turn toward Xavier Tillman, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and David Roddy for more playing time in the frontcourt alongside Jaren Jackson Jr.

The depth problems have contributed to the 0-5 start, and the hope is surely that Biyombo can help rectify that.

The veteran has been in the league since the 2011-12 campaign and has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns. He appeared in 61 games with 14 starts for Phoenix last season and averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field.

Biyombo isn't someone who will single-handedly turn the season around for the struggling Grizzlies, but he is at least a solid contributor on the boards and can take advantage of lobs on the inside.

That will especially be the case when Ja Morant returns and is able to draw defenders his way with penetration, which could open plays on the other side of the rim for Biyombo and others.