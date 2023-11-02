MLB Rumors: Craig Counsell Headed to NY for Mets Interview amid Guardians Buzz

John Fisher/Getty Images

Craig Counsell is one of the hottest managerial candidates on the market this winter, and the New York Mets are reportedly exploring the possibility of hiring him as a replacement for Buck Showalter.

Counsell is heading to New York on Thursday for an interview with the Mets after interviewing with the Cleveland Guardians earlier this week, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Counsell had served as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers since 2015 but his contract with the club expired on Tuesday. He led the Brew Crew to a 707-625 record in his nine seasons and five playoff appearances in the last six years.

It's no surprise Counsell is interviewing with the Mets as the team's current president of baseball operations, David Stearns, had a front-row seat to the 53-year-old's success in Milwaukee as he served in a variety of roles for the Brewers, including general manager and president of baseball ops, between 2015 and 2023.

Additionally, SNY's Andy Martino reported last week that Counsell would "welcome the challenge of coming to New York if he and the Mets proved to be a fit."

The Mets are looking for a manager to replace Showalter, who was hired ahead of the 2022 campaign and led the club to a 176-148 record in his two seasons at the helm.

New York was impressive in Showalter's first season at the helm, finishing 2022 with a 101-61 record. However, the Mets followed that up with a highly disappointing 2023 campaign, finishing 75-87 and missing the playoffs or the sixth time in seven seasons despite boasting one of the highest payrolls in baseball.

Should Counsell and the Mets come to terms on a deal, he would manage a star-studded roster that includes Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Kodai Senga, Edwin Díaz and Brett Baty, among others.

The Mets also figure to be big players in the free agent market this winter as owner Steve Cohen hasn't been shy about spending money to improve the team, so it's possible the roster could look very different in 2024.