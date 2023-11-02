Fantasy Football Week 9 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

1 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seahawks have slow-played Charbonnet since spending a second-round pick on him back in April, as they don't have an obvious need at running back with Kenneth Walker III impressing for the second consecutive season.

Walker, though, missed a pair of practices with a calf injury last week, and Seattle was careful not to over-extend him Sunday. He wound up barely seeing more touches (nine) than Charbonnet (seven), and the rookie actually saw more snaps (34 to 24, per Football-Reference) for the first time this season.

Charbonnet also used that opportunity to give Seattle something to think about with its running back rotation. His five carries spanned 53 yards. His two targets were both caught, adding another 11 yards to his total.