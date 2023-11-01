Bam Adebayo Named Heat Captain: 'It Was Kind of Like Unwritten. Now It's Stamped'

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

There's officially a new culture setter in Miami.

With the recent retirement of Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem, defensive anchor and All-Star center Bam Adebayo was revealed to be the new team captain Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang.

Adebayo has held the title internally for a while now after Haslem—a 20-year member of the Heat—handed him a jersey with Adebayo's number 13 and a "C" on the front before a preseason practice.

A literal passing of the torch from the man that mentored him from the moment he arrived in Dade County seven years ago.

"I think the only change is it's official," Adebayo said. "It was kind of like unwritten. Now it's stamped. It comes with a whole bunch of responsibility, but also a great amount of opportunity. The biggest thing for me as a captain is being able to lead this team and get us over this hump and get us to a championship."

It's a decision that has been widely expected within the organization after Haslem announced his plans to retire prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Adebayo—much like Haslem—has quickly become a symbol of what Heat Culture is all about.

"Even early at this stage in his career, Bam has put so much into the organization and the culture and he's been mentored by the best mentor in UD," coach Erik Spoelstra said. "So [Haslem] has been grooming him for this for the last two or three years kind of specifically with this in mind. It was a special moment."

Selected No. 13 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Adebayo spent the first two years of his career coming off the bench as Hassan Whiteside's backup before becoming a top-five center in the NBA over the last few seasons.

He's been a crucial part to Miami's run of success over the last four years, which include two Finals appearances. Now, he's the longest-tenured player on the Heat's roster and will be looked upon to fill the shoes of the organization's greatest-ever leader.

It's not a role he's taking lightly.

"It was a surreal moment because I remember walking into this situation just trying to get in where I could fit in," Adebayo said. "Fast forward to now, the coaching staff, [Haslem], the organization looking at me in Year 7 like I'm next in line to carry this torch. It's a real blessing. It definitely comes with a lot of opportunity, but a lot of responsibility. I'm just looking to carry that torch the best way I can just like UD did."