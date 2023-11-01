Packers GM: Jordan Love's Future Could Hinge on 'Very Important' Next 10 Games

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Jordan Love experiment in Green Bay hasn't gotten off to the best of starts.

The Packers' first-year starter has struggled trying to fill Aaron Rodgers' massive shoes en route to a 2-5 record and third place in the NFC North.

And with one season remaining on Love's contract, general manager Brian Gutekunst knows these next several weeks are crucial to determining whether or not the organization will make a long-term investment in the former first-round pick.

"I think we've got 10 games left. These are going to be very important 10 games," Gutekunst said Wednesday during his annual mid-season press conference.

