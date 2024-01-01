Tyler Guyton NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Oklahoma OT

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'7"

WEIGHT: 328

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Towering and long frame with a lean, evenly dispersed build and very good athletic ability.

— Packs heat on contact with the size, natural power and grip strength to engulf and overwhelm defenders once latched.

— Naturally strong anchor to sit down and grind down the bull rush.

— Glides out of his stance in pass protection with the quickness, range and balance to protect the corner on an island.

— Flashes patience in his pass sets to maintain the inside-out relationship with light, active and evasive hands to win disrupt the rusher's timing and end reps quickly.

— Can jolt, feed and displace first-level defenders on angle-drive and double-team blocks with the burst and size to blot out 'backers on his climbs.

NEGATIVES

— Green and unrefined technician with disorganized footwork that leads to abrupt, quick losses.

— Aiming points and landmarks in the run game are still a work in progress.

— Struggles playing with consistent leverage and control in the run game due to an upright, rigid playing style.

— Easily manipulated out of position against stutters and hesitations, causing him to drift into oversets and create a soft inside shoulder.

2023 STATISTICS

— Nine starts at right tackle

NOTES

— 3-star recruit from the 2020 class, per 247Sports.

— Played defensive end his senior year of high school and starred in basketball.

— Committed to TCU, playing two years there with one start at H-back before transferring to Oklahoma before the 2022 season.

— Has 14 career starts along the offensive line split between left (one) and right tackle (13).

OVERALL

Tyler Guyton is a one-year starter at right tackle inside Oklahoma's 54-46 run-pass split, RPO-heavy, multiple run scheme centered around zone and counter concepts. He has a towering and long frame with a lean, evenly dispersed build and very good athletic ability.

Guyton is an easy mover out of his stance with the size and explosiveness to get into his initial fit with very good power on angle-drive and double-team blocks and the burst to line up and blot out second-level targets on his climbs. His quickness also shows up when he's adjusting to scraping 'backers to flip his hips and seal off alleys off his backside.

Guyton struggles to adjust his aiming points and landmarks against gap exchanges and post-snap movement across his face, which causes him to lose positioning and fall off blocks too quickly. His pads also tend to rise post-contact in the second and third phase of the block, causing him to lose leverage and control when attempting to finish.

Guyton is a smooth mover in pass protection with the quickness, range and balance to protect the corner on an island, showing the ability to reach landmarks against wide rush alignments and expand his set points against high-side rushes. He also has a naturally strong anchor against the bull rush.

Guyton flashes patience in his pass sets to maintain the inside-out relationship and disrupt the rusher's timing by either baiting or not giving hands while also working in a Hamilton technique to unlock the long-arm. While his flashes are enticing, there are still too many instances when he drifts and oversets against stutters and hesitations while having choppy footwork that leads to quick losses across his face.

Overall, Guyton is a young, inexperienced and green tackle prospect with elite physical tools and flashes of dominance that can get him on the field right away. He can eventually bloom into a high-end starter in the NFL, but he will need to be brought along slowly in a conservative scheme and veteran O-line room before bridging that gap.

GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player — 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 39

POSITION RANK: OT6

PRO COMPARISON: George Fant