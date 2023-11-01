Clippers' Terance Mann Talks James Harden Trade: 'I'm Shocked, But I'm Here'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann wasn't immune to the fact he was often mentioned as a key factor in James Harden trade talks, but he breathed a sigh of relief when the deal finally went down without him in it.

Speaking to Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, Mann talked about the experience of not being traded after being the subject of rumors for months.

"I'm shocked, but I'm here. It's dope," he said. "I was just shocked. Everybody has been talking about it. But I didn't know it was going to happen, right then and there."

The Clippers acquired Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev from the Philadelphia 76ers for a package of four players, four draft picks and a 2029 pick swap.

When the Sixers and Clippers were talking about Harden deals during the offseason, Mann's name frequently came up as a player Philadelphia wanted to be included.

On Oct. 15, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey "knows Mann is untouchable." Sam Amick of The Athletic noted Philadelphia had trades in place for Mann if it was able to get him from the Clippers.

Mann has made himself into a valuable role player for Los Angeles over the past four seasons. The 27-year-old has averaged 8.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting (38.3 percent from three-point range) and 3.7 rebounds in 270 career games.

A sprained ankle has prevented Mann from playing so far this season. He suffered the injury during the Clippers' practice on Oct. 23.