NBA Rumors: James Harden Won't Make Clippers Debut vs. LeBron James, Lakers

NBA Rumors: James Harden Won't Make Clippers Debut vs. LeBron James, LakersNovember 1, 2023
James Harden's Los Angeles Clippers debut won't be happening Wednesday night, but it's coming soon.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said Harden will not play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he could make his debut as soon as Monday's game in New York against the Knicks.
Run It Back @RunItBackFDTV
"James Harden will not be playing tonight... The plan is for him to get practice over the next few days."<a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> reports that James Harden will not be playing in tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.<br><br>📺<a href="https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7">https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7</a> <a href="https://t.co/CuEyzMU4mN">pic.twitter.com/CuEyzMU4mN</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
