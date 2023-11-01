Darvin Ham's 'Confidence' in Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura Key for Lakers amid Woes

1 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Before anyone dismisses this notion as an excuse, let's note how closely linked excuses and explanations can be. Depending on the framing, one can sound a whole lot like the other.

So, let's remember how Reaves spent this summer. First, he went into it on the heels of a head-turning run in last season's second half that carried over to the postseason. Then, he inked a four-year, $53.8 million to stay in Hollywood. Then, he filled a significant spot on Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster. All the while, expectations ramped up amid talks of an increased role and a possible All-Star future.

Just look that, any feel-good story went out the window. The Lakers aren't hoping for growth, they're banking on it. Opposing defenses aren't overlooking him, they're putting him firmly on their game plan. Skeptics aren't wondering whether he'll fail, they're seizing upon the first sign of struggles as evidence that it's already happening.

Reaves has plenty to prove this season, but he won't prove it all in one game—or four games. Maybe he's pressing to silence his critics and justify his pay raise. Perhaps his conditioning is a step behind due to that Team USA run. Maybe a normally forgettable four-game rough patch seems larger than it should due simply to its timing. If he averaged 10 points over four games in the middle of January, would anyone even notice?