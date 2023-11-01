Darvin Ham's 'Confidence' in Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura Key for Lakers amid Woes

Darvin Ham's 'Confidence' in Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura Key for Lakers amid WoesNovember 1, 2023
The first four games of the Los Angeles Lakers' 2023-24 NBA season have produced two wins, two losses and some uncharacteristic struggles from a few key contributors.
While LeBron James keeps defying his age, and Anthony Davis hints at perhaps being ready for the proverbial passing of the baton, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura—who inked deals worth a combined $104.8 million this offseason—have fallen well short of expectations. Reaves has posted a dismal 33.3/25/72.7 slash line, while Hachimura had failed to make a difference at either end before an eye contusion forced him off the floor.
It's too early for panic set in, but given their collective importance to the Lakers' championship hopes, it's not too early to at least be concerned about this sluggish start. L.A. skipper Darvin Ham, though, thinks it is only a matter of time before these key role players find their rhythm.
"I just think it's one of the circumstances of an NBA season. They're working the same, they're getting good looks," Ham told reporters. "Just give them confidence and belief that you know they've done it before and they'll do it again."
Ham's belief is well-placed. Reaves and Hachimura should come around sooner than later, and once they get going, these Lakers will be awfully hard to stop.
Reaves Could Be Feeling Effects of Busy Summer
Before anyone dismisses this notion as an excuse, let's note how closely linked excuses and explanations can be. Depending on the framing, one can sound a whole lot like the other.
So, let's remember how Reaves spent this summer. First, he went into it on the heels of a head-turning run in last season's second half that carried over to the postseason. Then, he inked a four-year, $53.8 million to stay in Hollywood. Then, he filled a significant spot on Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster. All the while, expectations ramped up amid talks of an increased role and a possible All-Star future.
Just look that, any feel-good story went out the window. The Lakers aren't hoping for growth, they're banking on it. Opposing defenses aren't overlooking him, they're putting him firmly on their game plan. Skeptics aren't wondering whether he'll fail, they're seizing upon the first sign of struggles as evidence that it's already happening.
Reaves has plenty to prove this season, but he won't prove it all in one game—or four games. Maybe he's pressing to silence his critics and justify his pay raise. Perhaps his conditioning is a step behind due to that Team USA run. Maybe a normally forgettable four-game rough patch seems larger than it should due simply to its timing. If he averaged 10 points over four games in the middle of January, would anyone even notice?
Nothing that's happened shows he's been exposed or overrated or whatever his critics want to believe. He just hasn't been himself, and the two seasons that led to such a life-changing summer all suggest he'll get back to being that player before long.
Hachimura Won't Settle in Without a Stable Role
When the Lakers gave Hachimura a three-year, $51 million deal this offseason, they were seemingly banking on his breakout.
So far, they haven't given him the chance make good on that potential.
His 14.7 minutes per game are the fewest of his career. They're almost 10 less than he averaged in L.A.'s postseason run. Despite being viewed as a potential starter, he's instead handling second-team scraps. He took 10 shots in the opener and only nine in the two that followed.
It's one thing to slide out of a starting spot and into a high-usage reserve role. It's quite another to suddenly find yourself as the eighth man in the rotation—with the ninth man, Cam Reddish, nipping at your heels. If this is Hachimura's new reality (one that almost assuredly falls short of his expectations), it could take him a little while to establish some rhythm within it.
The Lakers Can't Win Big Without Them
If the Lakers hope to contend for a title this season, there are a number of items on their checklist to reach that point.
Keeping LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy obviously tops the list, but having Reaves and Hachimura live up to—if not exceed—expectations isn't too far behind.
L.A. only needs to look back at last season for proof of that. The Lakers surged through the stretch run thanks in no small part to Reaves' ascension and Hachimura's arrival. Having Reaves reach something in the neighborhood of third-star territory would do wonders for this roster. The same goes for finding the perfect role for Hachimura to let his talents and physical tools shine.
That's part of why Ham's belief in these players hasn't changed. He knows he'll need them to deliver when the lights are brightest, so he must do everything he can now to ensure they'll be ready for that moment.